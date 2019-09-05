Casting Announced For LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE at Lifeline Theatre

Lifeline Theatre's KidSeries presents Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, based on the children's book by Bernard Waber, with adaptation by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Christina Calvit, music and lyrics by George Howe, and directed by Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Amanda Link. While the Primm family is busily moving into their new home on East 88th Street, they are shocked to discover a crocodile in their bathtub! His name is Lyle, he performs tricks, and, oh, he only eats Turkish caviar. The Primm's are quick to welcome Lyle into the family, but not everyone is so thrilled about a crocodile living on the block. Discover the meaning of family in this musical based off the beloved classic by Bernard Waber. This production is recommended for children ages five and up and runs approximately one hour with no intermission. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile runs Saturday, Oct. 19 - Sunday, Nov. 24 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. Press Opening is Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. Regular performance times are Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with an added autism/sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. (Previews are Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m.) Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children (2-18), and may be purchased at the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477, or by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com.

Accessible Performances: The Sunday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m. performance will feature a pre-show touch tour of the set at 10 a.m. and live audio description for patrons who are blind or have low vision. The Saturday, Oct. 26,

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. performances will feature open captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. And there will be an added autism/sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. for patrons with social and/or cognitive disabilities. For more information about Lifeline's accessibility services, please contact Accessibility Coordinator Erica Foster at 773.761.4477 x703 or at access@lifelinetheatre.com.

PLUS: Join Lifeline Theatre every Saturday and Sunday at 12 p.m. during the run of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (following the 11 a.m. show, or before the 1 p.m. show) for our Stories Come Alive! Hour. Children will enjoy an interactive storytelling session and on-your-feet theatre games. The cost is only $5 per child. Reservations are recommended, though not required. Contact Lifeline Theatre at 773-761-4477 for more information.

The complete cast and production team for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile includes:

CAST: Lifeline ensemble member Heather Currie (Mrs. Primm); with guest artists: Gabriel Fries (Mr. Primm/Mr. Grumps), Matt Patrick (Josh/Hector P. Valenti), Chris Vizurraga (Lyle); Understudies: Grace Bobber, Joe Liolos, and Jordan Moore. PRODUCTION TEAM: Lifeline Theatre ensemble members Christina Calvit (Adaptor), Diane Fairchild (Asst. Director), Amanda Link (Director); with guest artists Eric Backus (Sound Designer), Emma Cullimore (Props Designer), Noah Ginex (Puppet Designer), Ricky Harris (Music Director), George Howe (Composer), Sanja Manakoski (Costume Designer), Jennifer McClendon (Production Manager), Sam Moryoussef (Master Electrician), Lauren Nichols (Scenic Designer), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director), Kate Reed (Stage Manager), and Jonah White (Lighting Designer).

Lifeline Theatre also offers "Name Your Price" tickets one half-hour before the show (subject to availability), group rates and other discounts available upon request. A party room is available for full-service birthday and special event parties. Lifeline Theatre is accessible by CTA (Red Line Morse stop/busses) and free parking is available at Sullivan High School (6631 N Bosworth Ave., lot located on the corner of Bosworth Ave. and Albion Ave., with the entrance on Albion) with free shuttle service before and after the show. Street parking is also available. Lifeline is accessible to wheelchair users and visitors who need to avoid stairs.





