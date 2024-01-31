Cast and Team Revealed For SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE in Concert at Porchlight

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre has announced the cast and production team for Porchlight in Concert: Sunday in the Park with George, starring Tony Award-nominated Sean Allan Krill and Broadway’s Kathy Voytko, Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m., at the Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave. This concert performance includes music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine and is directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber and music directed by David Fiorello. Tickets are now on sale with a $150 subscription to Porchlight’s 29th season that also includes Anything Goes starring Meghan Murphy, now playing through February 25. Single tickets for Porchlight in Concert: Sunday in the Park with George ($75 - $125, subject to change) are on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by phone with the Studebaker Theater box office at 312-753-3210. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan Ave, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday.

Porchlight celebrates the 40th Anniversary of one of Stephen Sondheim’s most beloved works with a new special event concert staging. Audiences will experience Sondheim and James Lapine’s Pulitzer-, Tony- and Oliver-winning musical masterpiece with the original Broadway orchestrations performed by musicians live on stage with an all-star cast at Chicago's historic and beautifully restored Studebaker Theater. Based on Georges Seurat's painting “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” which is on display just down the street from the Studebaker Theatre at the Art Institute of Chicago, this limited engagement brings to life the rich score telling the story of the months leading to the completion of Seurat’s famous work in 1886 and the effects of the artist and the art on people over the following 100 years.

The cast includes: Sean Allan Krill (he/him, Georges Seurat/George) and Kathy Voytko (she/hers, Dot/Marie) and in alphabetical order, Neala Barron (she/her, female ensemble swing); Bella Branshaw (she/her, Louise); Daniel de Cranie-Pierre (he/him, Boatman/Charles Redmond); Devin DeSantis (he/him, Jules/Bob Greenberg); Billy Dwyer (he/him, male ensemble swing; Andres Enriquez (he/him, Mr/Lee Randolph); Veronica Garza (she/her, Nurse/Mrs/Harriet Pawling); Tiyanna Gentry (she/her, Celeste #1 /Waitress); Cory Goodrich (she/her, Yvonne/Naomi Eisen); Cecilia Iole (she/her, Celeste #2/Elaine); Samuel B. Jackson (he/him, Franz /Dennis); Chris Khoshaba (he/him, Soldier/Alex); Iris Lieberman (she/her, Old Lady/Blair Daniels); Chamaya Moody (she/her, Frieda/Betty) and David Moreland (he/him, Louis/Billy Webster).

The creative team includes: Michael Weber (he/him, director); David Fiorello (he/him, music director/conductor); Rachel West (she/her, lighting designer & lighting director); Matthew R. Chase (he/him, sound designer); Bill Walters (he/him, stage manager); Drew Donnelly (he/him, asst. stage manager); Taylor Stageberg (she/they, asst. stage manager); John McTaggart (he/him, technical director); Tina Stasny (she/her, costume director); Samantha Anderson (she/they, assistant lighting supervisor/spot 2); Matt Reich (he/him, audio/ video director); Jack Zanger (he/him, wardrobe supervisor); Amanda May (she/her, hair & makeup supervisor); Heather Lynn Gervasi (she/her, production manager); Majel Cuza (she/her, director of production) and Frankie Leo Bennett (he/him, producing artistic associate).