Cast Set for Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's THINGS WE DON'T SAY

The WinterFest New Works Series will feature three performances on January 26 and 27.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has revealed the cast and production team of Things We Don't Say, a new song cycle from 2021 Richard Rodgers Award winners, and Drama League Award nominees EllaRose Chary (she/her) and Brandon James Gwinn (he/they). Things We Don't Say is a part of the inaugural WinterFest New Works Series hosted by Theo. There are three performances on January 26 at 7:30 p.m. and January 27 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

"Ever since I met Brandon and Ella at the NAMT Festival of New Musicals in 2021; I knew I wanted to bring their work to Chicagoland," said Producing Director Christopher Pazdernik (any). "They are incredibly talented music theatre writers who bring a depth of feeling to everything they write. I have been honored to collaborate with them over the past 6 months on this queer song cycle featuring the body of their work, and I am thrilled that Theo audiences will be the first ever to experience Things We Don't Say."

The performers welcome artists familiar to Theo including Liz Bollar (she/they) most recently seen in the company's Assassins and reunites her with Isa Garcia (they/he) and Nathe Rowbotham (they/them), all having performed in The Threepenny Opera this past spring. Laz Estrada (they/them; Godspell) returns to Theo and Alanna Chavez (she/her) makes her debut on Howard Street.

Pazdernik helms the creative team as Director with Gwinn serving as Music Director. J Alan (J/she) serves as Assistant Director with Jackson Mikkelsen (he/him) providing Lighting Design and Isaac Mandel (he/him) serving as Audio Engineer.

Tickets can be purchased online at theo-u.com/special-events or via phone at 773-939-4101. Ticket prices are $25 general admission. Box office hours are Wednesday-Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. All performances take place at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre located at 721 Howard Street in Evanston.

ABOUT EllaRose Chary AND Brandon James Gwinn

EllaRose Chary (she/hers) and Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) are an award-winning writing team specializing in stories that take a fresh look at the queer community with cutting-edge music. They are 2021 Richard Rodgers Award winners, Drama League Award nominees, and were featured in the Tank's Obie-Award winning season. Their musical TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX was featured in the NAMT Festival of New Musicals and received an Honorable Mention from the Relentless Award.

They've been commissioned and produced by The Civilians at Encores! Off-Center at City Center and Joe's Pub, 54 Below, Theatre C, The Tank, UArts' Polyphone Festival, All For One Theater, Prospect Theater, Millikin University and more. They've been in residence at Ars Nova, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Triple R Residency, The O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference Incubator Residency (and conference Finalists), Roundabout Theatre, Bucks County Playhouse, Diversionary Theatre, Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre and Catwalk Institute. They've been awarded grants from NAMT and the Anna Sosenko Trust. As Dramatists Guild Fellows, they've been featured many times by the Guild and The Dramatists Guild Foundation, including in The Dramatists Magazine and online as part of a celebration of World Pride. Together they created Tank-aret, a monthly cabaret series at The Tank showcasing underrepresented artists. Their Grammy considered studio album Place and Time has an all-star Broadway cast and was featured in The Advocate. Listen to their album Place & Time now streaming on Spotify.

ABOUT THEO UBIQUE CABARET THEATRE

Theo was founded in 1997 by Artistic Director Fred Anzevino. Productions were first staged at the Heartland Studio Theatre, and from 2004 to May 2018, at No Exit Café, where the company began focusing on musicals and revues, reigniting the cabaret theatre trend in Chicago. The company moved to the Howard Street Theatre, a venue owned and developed for Theo by the City of Evanston, in fall of 2018. Theo has produced more than 60 shows and won 68 Jeff Awards, having received 173 nominations. Learn more at Click Here




