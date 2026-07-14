Cast Set for THE FRONT PAGE at Northlight Theatre

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Northlight Theatre will open its new theater in Evanston with The Front Page, Jeffrey Hatcher’s world premiere adaption of the rapid-fire classic comedy that also inspired the 1940 film His Girl Friday. The play, based on the original by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur and directed by Artistic Director BJ Jones, runs September 9-October 18, 2026, at the company’s new home at 1012 Church Street in Downtown Evanston. The opening is Friday, September 18 at 7:30pm.

In a 1930s Chicago press room, wise-cracking reporters are abuzz with the latest news: ace reporter Hildy Johnson is quitting her job and getting married. Editor Walter Burns has no intention of letting her go– out of the newsroom, or into the arms of another man. When a death row convict manages a daring escape, Walter wrangles Hildy into covering one last irresistible story, a tangle of rival reporters, crooked politicians, and a scoop too big to ignore!

The cast features Kate Fry (Hildy Johnson), Timothy Edward Kane (Walter Burns), Joe Dempsey (McCue), William Dick (Sheriff Hartman), John Drea (Earl Williams), Cindy Gold (Mrs. Hefflefinger), Mark David Kaplan (Bensinger), Tim Kazurinsky (Pincus), John Lister (The Mayor), Peter Moore (Brad Hefflefinger), Sadieh Rifai (Molle Malloy), Kelan Smith (Kruger), and Guy Van Swearingen (Endicott).

The creative team Jeff Kmiec (set design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), JR Lederle (lighting design), and Andre Pluess (sound design). The stage manager is Katie Klemme, resident properties supervisor is Nick Bartleson, and the resident violence and intimacy coordinator is Jyreika Guest.

The new state-of-the-art facility is a major component in the arts and cultural scene in Chicagoland and the North Shore and features approximately 285 comfortable seats with excellent sight lines, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a dedicated box office and contemporary bar in the lobby, a second floor rehearsal and event space, and lounge and gathering areas on the first and second floors. Located in the heart of downtown Evanston, with easy, nearby access to parking and public transportation via CTA and Metra, Northlight will contribute to a vibrant local economy and will serve as an economic driver for downtown Evanston. Convenient, free parking is available for all Northlight patrons at the 1800 Maple Self Park Garage.

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