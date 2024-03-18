Cast Set for GUYS AND DOLLS at Drury Lane Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drury Lane Theatre has revealed the cast for its first show of the 2024/2025 season, Guys and Dolls, making its return to Chicagoland’s professional stage after over a decade!

Tony Award-nominated Director and Choreographer Dan Knechtges, who previously directed and choreographed the smash-hit Saturday Night Fever at Drury Lane, is at the helm of the production.

"'Guys and Dolls' is one of the greatest shows ever written," says Dan Knechtges. "It’s a fusion of a musical fable with the authenticity of human interactions, reminding us that despite the passage of time, certain truths remain universal. Get ready to be swept off your feet and leave exhilarated, for with Guys and Dolls, the excitement and thrills are boundless!"

The cast of Guys and Dolls includes Jackson Evans (Nathan Detroit), Alanna Lovely (Miss Adelaide), Pepe Nufrio (Sky Masterson), Erica Stephan (Sarah Brown), Nkrumah Gatling (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Heidi Kettenring (General Cartwright), KC McNeil (Big Jule), Christopher Llewyn Ramirez (Benny Southstreet), and Gene Weygandt (Arvide Abernathy). Rounding out the ensemble are Mack Alexander, Jenessa Altvater, Jordan Anthony Arredondo, Anna Louise Bramlett, Leah Casey, Tim Foszcz, Karl Hamilton, Will Leonard, Spencer Milford, Mandy Modic, Austin Nelson Jr., Justin Payton Nelson, Martin Ortiz Tapia, Alexandra Palkovic, Maxel McLoud Schingen, Brian Selcik, and Fred Zimmerman.

Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon. The creative team includes Roberta Duchak (co-music director), Chris Sargent (co-music director), Angie Weber Miller (scenic design), Leon Dobkowski (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design), Ray Nardelli (sound design), Cassy Schillo(properties design), Emily Santiago (co-wig/hair designer), Ansley Hughes (co-wig/hair designer), Felicia Finley (assistant choreographer), Larry Baker(production stage manager), and Casie Morell (assistant stage manager)

Guys and Dolls runs April 10 – June 9, 2024, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace.

Tickets are available online at drurylanetheatre.com or by phone at (630) 530-0111.