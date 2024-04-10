Cast Set for ALL SHOOK UP at Naperville's Summer Place Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Summer Place Theatre has revealed the cast for its upcoming production of "All Shook Up," a lively musical inspired by the songs of Elvis Presley. Directed by Jorge Bermudez, this rock 'n' roll extravaganza is set to captivate audiences from June 21st to June 30th, 2024.

CAST

Leading the talented ensemble is Nina Iraci-McMahon in the role of Natalie Haller, alongside Geon Ruffin as Chad and Jeff Harding as Jim Haller. The cast also includes Taylor Weisz as Sylvia, Autumn Dunn as Lorraine, Jake Teeling as Dennis, Abigail Brock as Miss Sandra, Sadie Wynne as Mayor Matilda Hyde, Bradley Channell as Dean Hyde, and Dave Scriven-Young as Sheriff Earl.

Ensemble

Joining the principal cast are Julie Abud, Danielle Barry, Ethan Chan, Kailey Christine, Angelina Crawford, Ethan Drover, Melissa C. Flores, Nancy Gallman Witzke, Gwendolyn Gronke, Delainey Guiney, Mark Hasselo, Jack Hebreard, Leslie Kane, Kristin Kreigbaum, Joseph Lord, Sean Lynch, Gina Mate, Miles Kolby Meador, Kim Schomer, Tina St. Angelo Wetzel, Jake Tedeschi, and Ceci Wynne.

Production Team

The creative vision is brought to life by a talented production team including:

Director: Jorge Bermudez

Assistant Director: Miles Kolby Meador

Music Director: Ali Kordelewski

Choreographer: Jeanne O'Connell

Stage Manager: Madalyn Quitter

Assistant Stage Manager: Bella Boudreaux

Rehearsal Accompanist: Kristi Bonn

Scenic Designer: Mike Frale

Sound Designer: Bill Ryden

Lighting Designer: Tyler Dawson

Costume Designer: Kathy Musselman

Producers: Julie Abud and Taylor Weisz

ABOUT THE MUSICAL

"It's 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes with classics such as 'Heartbreak Hotel,' 'Hound Dog,' 'Jailhouse Rock,' and 'Don't Be Cruel.'"

TICKET INFORMATION

Early Bird pricing is available until May 1st, 2024. Secure your tickets now for this electrifying production!

For more information and tickets, visit summerplacetheatre.org

Performance Details

"All Shook Up" opens on June 21st, 2024, and runs through June 30th, 2024, at Summer Place Theatre in Naperville, IL.

Join us for a nostalgic trip back to the golden era of rock 'n' roll!