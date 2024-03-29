Cast Set For NATIVE SON at Lifeline Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been announced for Chicagoan Nambi E. Kelley’s adaptation of Richard Wright’s powerful introspection on race and justice like never before. Based on a true murder case, Nambi E. Kelley’s adaptation is a suspenseful re-telling of Richard Wright’s novel. Lifeline is producing the play on the 10th anniversary of its original staging and captures the power of the original work for a whole new generation. Native Son runs at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. in Rogers Park, from May 10 – June 30, 2024.

Cast members for the production (from left to right, top to bottom) include Dairyon Bolden (Buddy), Kamille Dawkins (Hannah), Ashli Funches (Bessie/Vera/Leslie), Gabe Fries (Britten), Tamarus Harvell (Bigger), James Lewis (Black Rat), Laura Nelson (Mary), Nick Trengove (Jan) and Mandy Walsh (Mrs. Dalton); with understudies Keith Surney, Dairyon Bolden, Brian Bradford, Maureen Azzun, Ashlea Woodley, and Zachary Koptik.

The creative team for Native Son includes Faramade (Fara) Oladapo (Assistant Director), Regina García (Scenic), Paloma Locsin (Props), Branden Marble (Lighting), Steve Labedz (Sound), Eme Ospina-López (Projections), Janelle Smith (Costume), Sheryl Williams (Fight/Intimacy), Martine Kei Green-Rogers (Dramaturg), Carrie Hardin (Dialect), Hanna Smaglis (Stage Manager), NaVada Reed (Assistant Stage Manager), Addoris Davis (Production Manager), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director), and Karan Wallace (Lighting Supervisor).

“It’s an exciting challenge to delve into Nambi’s fiercely passionate, highly theatrical adaptation a decade after its Court/American Blues Theatre debut,” says Lifeline Artistic Director and Native Son Director Ilesa Duncan. “Kelley deftly crafts a riveting experience of Bigger’s journey that is both contemporary and historic.”

ABOUT THE CAST

Dairyon Bolden (Buddy) is ecstatic to be a part of the Lifeline Theater family. Favorite credits include: For Colored Boys (Blake Martin), Bad Seed (Reginald Tasker), 1800 vs 2020 (Joshua), When Silence Screams (Adam), Topdog/Underdog (Lincoln/Booth), Peter Pan (Peter Pan), Lord of the Flies (Simon), Anthony & Cleopatra (Octavius Caesar), andKing Hedley II (King Hedley II). Dairyon is also a poet and photographer expanding his craft within words on paper.

Kamille Dawkins (Hannah) is a Chicago based theatre artist and the Executive Artistic Director of Strawdog Theatre Company. This is Kamille’s second time working with Lifeline Theatre, appearing in last year’s Cat’s Cradle. Previous works include: The Revolutionists, Pillars of Community, Barbecue at Strawdog Theatre, Gender Breakdown at Collaboraction Theatre, Hand in Hand at Akvavit Theatre, Pinocchio The Folk Musical at Filament Theatre, If Scrooge Was A Brother at ETA Creative Arts Foundation, and many others.

Ashli Funches (Bessie/Vera/Leslie) is currently working as an Actor, Educator, and Florist. They are from Birmingham, Alabama but she considers Chicago her artistic home. Ashli’s recent credits include: IS GOD IS (Red Orchid), Notes from the Field (Timeline), Stew (Shattered Globe), and Detroit 67 (The Theatre School). Ashli received their BFA in Acting and an BA in African Diaspora from DePaul University. She wrote, produced, and portrayed Amari in the film, A Yellow Circus. Ashli also portrays Z in a feature entitled, The Lapse. Both films are set to premiere in 2024. @ayellowcircusofficial

Gabe Fries (Britten) is delighted to return to Lifeline, where he previously appeared in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and Think It’s Easy Being the Tooth Fairy? Recent credits include A Christmas Carol (Metropolis PAC), A Streetcar Named Desire (Paramount Theatre), Big River (Mercury Theater Chicago) and The Mama & the Papa Goose (Inkwell Arts). Other Chicago credits include productions with TimeLine, Porchlight, City Lit, Nothing Without a Company, and Oil Lamp. Gabriel is at work on an album of original music, and you can catch him in The Merry Beggars’ On the Night Train and The Saints podcasts! He is a proud graduate of Wesleyan University and is represented by Big Mouth Talent. www.gabrielfries.net

Tamarus Harvell (Bigger) is excited to be working with Lifeline Theatre for the first time. He is currently a company member with MPAACT Theatre, where he was last seen in their production of Tad in 5th City. He has worked with several theatre companies in Chicago such as Perceptions Theatre, Black Ensemble, and Raven Theatre. He has several short films that have premiered at Chicago's Black Harvest Film Festival and other festivals across the country. He is currently represented by Big Mouth Talent Inc.

James Lewis (Black Rat) is excited to be in his first Lifeline production for Native Son. A proud father of two beautiful kids, his previous Chicago credits include The Secret Council (First Folio, Jeff Nominated), The Last Pair of Earlies (Raven, Jeff Nominated) and Titus Andronicus (Haven). James also performed in various locations in LA, NY and Connecticut. TV/Film credits include True Blood, 2 Broke Girls and Brooklyn 99. A CAG Artist Board member, James is also an Alumni of The Theatre School at DePaul University and represented by Stewart Talent. @prodigenoir

Laura Nelson (Mary) is thrilled to make her Lifeline Theatre debut. Chicago credits include: Bowie in Warsaw (Chicago, New York tour), Princess Ivona, Medea Material, The Killer (Trap Door Theatre), The Hilary Duff Project (Newport Theatre), Masque Macabre (Strawdog Theatre), The Sound of Music (Drury Lane Theatre), The Roar on Rush (The Roar Chicago), Bros do Prose: Peter Pan (u/s Mercury Theater) and Grey Gardens (u/s Northlight Theatre). Film/TV: Senior Moments, The MisEducation of Bindu and Garden Doc web series. Laura graduated with a BFA in drama from NYU Tisch, Experimental Theatre Wing. She is an ensemble member at Trap Door Theatre and represented by Stewart Talent.

Nick Trengove (Jan) is thrilled to be making his Lifeline Theatre debut. A California native, Nick has worked as a professional actor, director, and VO artist in both the SF Bay Area and in Chicago. He holds an MFA from DePaul University. Recent credits include two new play festivals with Pocket Theater VR and Playground Chicago.

Mandy Walsh (Mrs. Dalton) is thrilled to return to Lifeline after last being seen earlier this season as Sandra/Mrs. Crosby in Cat's Cradle. She has also previously appeared at Lifeline as Watson in both productions of Miss Holmes and Miss Holmes Returns, as well as Monstrous Regiment, Watership Down, and The Count of Monte Cristo (U/S). Other Chicago area credits include work with Paramount Theatre, A Red Orchid Theatre, 16th Street Theatre, Windy City Playhouse, WildClaw Theatre, The Factory Theater, and more. Regionally she has performed at Dunes Summer Theatre in Michigan City, IN. She has also appeared on NBC’s Chicago Fire and in the upcoming short film I Wish I Were Pretty. Mandy is represented by Big Mouth Talent, Inc. www.mandywalsh.com