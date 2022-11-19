Cast Announced for World Premiere Of KRUGOZOR!

Theatre EVOLVE has announced the cast of the upcoming world premiere production of Krugozor! by Katie Coleman, directed by Anna Rachel Troy. Krugozor! will run January 13 through February 4, 2023 at the Factory Theater.

Krugozor! is the story of Svetlana and Vitaly who grow up in the waning days of the Soviet Union, obsessed with Western Rock music, trying to find their place in art, life and government, and reconcile their dreams with reality. Krugozor! tells the real-life story of one magazine and its impact on a generation through music.

The cast includes Caroline Kidwell (Svetlana), Andy Ricci (Vitaly), Anthony Whitaker (Oleg/Alexsandr), Ellen Spann (Lyubov/Valeria), Ian Maryfield (Ensemble), Audrey Napoli (Ensemble), Christine Watt (Krugozor 1), and Olivia Rose Nathan (Krugozor 2).

With understudies Peyton Hooks, Connor O. Locklin, Isabella Loutfi, Kamron Palmer, Logan UhiwaiO'Alohamailani Rasmussen, and Anna Seibert.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can and available at www.theatreevolve.com.