Cast Announced for World Premiere Of KRUGOZOR!

Krugozor! will run January 13 through February 4, 2023 at the Factory Theater.

Nov. 19, 2022  

Theatre EVOLVE has announced the cast of the upcoming world premiere production of Krugozor! by Katie Coleman, directed by Anna Rachel Troy. Krugozor! will run January 13 through February 4, 2023 at the Factory Theater.

Krugozor! is the story of Svetlana and Vitaly who grow up in the waning days of the Soviet Union, obsessed with Western Rock music, trying to find their place in art, life and government, and reconcile their dreams with reality. Krugozor! tells the real-life story of one magazine and its impact on a generation through music.

The cast includes Caroline Kidwell (Svetlana), Andy Ricci (Vitaly), Anthony Whitaker (Oleg/Alexsandr), Ellen Spann (Lyubov/Valeria), Ian Maryfield (Ensemble), Audrey Napoli (Ensemble), Christine Watt (Krugozor 1), and Olivia Rose Nathan (Krugozor 2).

With understudies Peyton Hooks, Connor O. Locklin, Isabella Loutfi, Kamron Palmer, Logan UhiwaiO'Alohamailani Rasmussen, and Anna Seibert.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can and available at www.theatreevolve.com.




First Folio Presents World Premiere Adaption Of LITTLE WOMEN
First Folio Presents World Premiere Adaption Of LITTLE WOMEN
First Folio Theatre continues its final season with Louisa May Alcott's LITTLE WOMEN, a World Premiere adaptation by Artistic Associate Heather Chrisler.
5th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival to Return in January
5th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival to Return in January
The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, the largest of its kind in North America, is returning in a big way, January 18-29, 2023, at venues large and small throughout the city.
Comedian Beth Stelling to Perform at The Den Theatre This Month
Comedian Beth Stelling to Perform at The Den Theatre This Month
The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Beth Stelling for an evening of stand-up on Tuesday, November 29 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Black Ensemble Announces 2023 Season Featuring REASONS: A TRIBUTE TO EARTH, WIND AND FIRE
Black Ensemble Announces 2023 Season Featuring REASONS: A TRIBUTE TO EARTH, WIND AND FIRE & More
Black Ensemble Theater’s has announced their 2023 Season of Excellence: REJUVENATION. The Season will begin with a tribute to one of the most successful groups in the history of music—the recipients of 7 Grammy Awards—Earth Wind and Fire.

