Cast Announced for Theo Ubique's ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's third show of the 2021-'22 season will be the hilarious musical comedy ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - a rowdy and mildly adult twist on Hans Christian Andersen's "The Princess and the Pea."

This "fractured fairy tale" will be directed by one of Chicago's funniest ladies, Landree Fleming. Fleming has played such classically comic musical theater roles as Penny in HAIRSPRAY (at Paramount Theatre), Frenchy in GREASE, and Kira in XANADU (the latter two at American Theater Company).

Fleming does stand-up comedy, performs with her musical sketch comedy group Off Off Broadzway, and appears on her podcast Deep Dish. She was Assistant Director for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Paramount), NOISES OFF (Windy City Playhouse), and FIRST LADY SUITE (Circle Theatre). Joining Fleming on the creative team will be Jeff Award winners Jenna Schoppe as Choreographer and Theo Ubique Resident Music Director Jeremy Ramey. ONCE UPON A MATTRESS will be performed March 11 - May 1, 2022.



In this offbeat version of Andersen's fairy tale, the domineering Queen Aggravain has created impossible tests of any princess who might seek to marry her son, Prince Dauntless. This is a problem for the people of the kingdom, as the Queen has decreed no one shall marry until Prince Dauntless is wed. It's a particular problem for the leading knight of the realm, Sir Harry, who discovers that his girlfriend, Lady Larken, is pregnant. When Winnifred the Woebegone arrives, this brash and unrefined princess from the marshlands becomes the last best hope of the Kingdom to end Queen Aggravain's virtual ban on marriage.



Leading the cast as Winnifred is Sonia Goldberg (she/they), an actress, writer, musician, and teaching artist who last fall was the understudy for Bethany Thomas in Northlight Theatre's acclaimed one-woman musical SONGS FOR NOBODIES. Goldberg followed that assignment as the easily fooled Malvolio in Midsommer Flight's TWELFTH NIGHT. Queen Aggravain will be played by Anne Sheridan Smith (she/her), whose many credits include SOUTHERN GOTHIC with Windy City Playhouse and FUN HOME with Victory Gardens. Prince Dauntless, the son against whom Queen Aggravain plots to keep him an ineligible bachelor, will be played by August Forman (they/them), winner of a Jeff Award for supporting actor in GIRL IN THE RED CORNER for Broken Nose Theatre, where they are an ensemble member.



The anxious couple Sir Harry and Lady Larkin will be AMDA graduate Michael Metcalf (he/him) and Parker Guidry (they/them). Guidry was seen pre-pandemic in Kokandy Productions' HEAD OVER HEELS. The cast also will include Andrew Fortman (he/him, King Sextimus the Silent), Michael M. Ashford (he/him, Jester), Jasmine Lacy Young (she/her, Poet), J Alan (J/her, Wizard/Dance Captain), Sarah J. Patin (they/she, ensemble, U/S Winnifred and Poet), Nathe Rowebotham (they/them, ensemble, U/S Jester, Wizard), Peter Ruger (he/him, ensemble, U/S Harry, Dauntless, King), and Laura Sportiello (she/her, ensemble, U/S Lady Larkin, Queen Aggravain).

The production team will include Mara Ishihara Zinky (she/her, Scenic Designer), Uriel Gómez (he/him, Costume Designer), Piper Kirchhofer (she/her, Lighting Designer), Rick Sims (he/him, Sound Designer), Rowan Doe (they/he, Props Designer), Evan Tyrone Martin (he/him, Asst. Director), J Alan (J/her, Asst. Choreographer), Nicholas Reinhart (he/him, Production Manager), Jayce Lewis (they/them, Stage Manager), Amy Rappa (Asst. Stage Manager), Macy Kloville (she/her, Audio Engineer), Christopher Pazdernik (any, Managing Director/Casting Director), and Fred Anzevino (he/him, Artistic Director).



ONCE UPON A MATTRESS began its life in 1958 as a 45-minute comedy sketch at an adult summer camp, with music by Mary Rodgers (Richard Rodgers' daughter) and lyricist/librettists Marshall Barer and Jay Thompson. Though intended for only a one-week run, it was held over and got the attention of New York producers who mounted an expanded version of it off-Broadway in 1959. The show transferred to Broadway later that year, where it was directed by the legendary George Abbott and starred a young Carol Burnett as Winnifred. It played on Broadway for over a year, moving between five different theaters and receiving Tony Award nominations for Best Musical and Best Actress (Carol Burnett). After the close of the Broadway run, it was produced for television, first in 1964 and again in 1972, with Ms. Burnett reprising her role both times. It was revived on Broadway in 1995, with Sarah Jessica Parker starring as Winnifred.



Single tickets for ONCE UPON A MATTRESS will go on sale beginning February 9 at www.theo-u.com. Prices are $35.00 for previews March 11-20, and $42.00- $54.00 for regular performances March 24-May 1. Optional three course prix fixe dinners are available for $29.00 per person, per show. Dinner reservations must be placed one week in advance of the desired performance date.



Theo Ubique is requiring all audience members to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19 this season. Photo ID and proof of vaccination (photos or photocopies are acceptable) will be required at the door.