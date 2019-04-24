Cast Announced for THE MEMO at Organic Theater Company

Directed by Company Member Bryan Wakefield, the production features guest artist Tricia Rogers as Gross and Company Member Joel Moses as Balas. Kris Downing and Stephanie Sullivan, from this season's acclaimed production of MELANCHOLY PLAY, join Organic again this summer as the Translation Assistant and Kalous, respectively. (Stephanie also appeared in last summer's THE REVOLUTIONISTS and the previous year's PHANTOM PAIN.) Rounding out the cast, Company Members Laura Sturm as Talaura and Colin Jackson as The Monitor join guest artists Subhash Thakrar (Kubs/Suba), Nick Bryant (J.V. Brown), Mary Mikva (Director's Assistant), Kate Black-Spence (Kunc), and Schanora Wimpie (Masat).

The creative team includes Company Members Tony Reimer (Sound Designer), Angela Kring (Stage Manager), and Nyssa Lowenstein (Assistant Director). Additional designers include Jeremy W. Floyd (Costume Designer), Terrence McLellan (Scenic Designer), David Goodman-Edberg (Lighting Designer), Justin Torres (Props Designer), and Kevin Nedberg (Technical Director).

This Orwellian farce about language, bureaucracies, and surveillance takes place at the surprisingly real and relevant intersection of Monty Python, The Office, and 1984. THE MEMO follows Gross, the harassed managing director who unwittingly authorizes an experiment that will introduce an incomprehensible artificial language in an absurd attempt to increase efficiency. Playwright Václav Havel explores the self-deluding rationalizations and moral compromises that characterize life under a totalitarian political system, or everyday office life...

THE MEMO runs May 22 - June 16 at the Greenhouse Theater Center: 2257 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago. For more information visit organictheater.org.

The Organic is committed to staging bold, relevant productions of classic, contemporary, and adapted works with a permanent group of artists over a sustained period of time.





