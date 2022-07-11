Cast Announced for THE MAMALOGUES By Lisa B. Thompson at Fleetwood â€“ Jourdain Theatre

Evanston's Fleetwood - Jourdain Theatre will present Lisa B. Thompson's THE MAMALOGUES - an evening of monologues about the experience of parenting while Black, unmarried, and middle class in the age of anxiety - from July 23 to August 7, 2022 - at the Noyes Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. This satirical comedy made its world premiere at The Vortex in Austin, Texas, on August 23, 2019, and has since been performed to critical acclaim across the US. During a single mother's retreat, three women share their angst about racial profiling on the playground, their child being the "only one" at their school, and the politics of soccer in the hood. THE MAMALOGUES follows the agonies and joys of motherhood as these moms lean in, stress out and guide precious black children from diapers to college in a dangerous world. Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre's Artistic Director, Tim Rhoze, will direct. His cast will include Sandra Adjoumani, Stacie Doublin, and Sylvia Wynn. Press Opening is Sunday, July 24 at 3:00 pm.

Reviewing a production in Washington, D.C., BroadwayWorld said "Charming, hilarious, and occasionally heartbreaking, THE MAMALOGUES explores the intersections between motherhood, race, and gender. It calls on Black mothers to support each other in sisterhood, and to uplift each other."

Performances will be Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 3:00 pm, at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. Tickets for THE MAMALOGUES are $30.00 and are on sale now at www.fjtheatre.com.

TIM RHOZE

TIM RHOZE (Director) Tim Rhoze has been the Producing Artistic Director of Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre since 2010. His directing credits include: HOME, TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES 1992, THE MEETING, FIRES IN THE MIRROR, BLACK BALLERINA (co-writer), NUTCRACKER(ISH), CROWNS, HAVING OUR SAY, FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA, HOME, FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF, WOZA ALBERT!, GOING TO ST. IVES, SINGLE BLACK FEMALE, A SONG FOR CORETTA, YELLOWMAN, SWEET, LADY DAY AT EMERSON BAR & GRILL, BEAR COUNTRY, NOBODY, FENCES, PIANO LESSON, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN, K2, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, et. al. Tim is also the writer/director of WHY NOT ME? A SAMMY DAVIS JR. STORY, and MAYA'S LAST POEM, both produced at FJT. He was co-writer and director of A HOME ON THE LAKE, co-produced with the Piven Theatre Workshop.

Lisa B. Thompson

Lisa B. Thompson (Author). Lisa B. Thompson's satirical comedies and poignant dramas explode stereotypes about Black life in the US, particularly the experiences of the Black middle class. Her plays include SINGLE BLACK FEMALE, UNDERGROUND, MONROE, THE MAMALOGUES and DINNER. She is also the author of BEYOND THE BLACK LADY: SEXUALITY AND THE NEW AFRICAN AMERICAN MIDDLE CLASS.



Thompson's plays have been produced off-Broadway and throughout the US by Crossroads Theatre, The Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, Theatre Rhinoceros, New Professional Theatre, the Vortex, Ground Floor Theatre, Soul Rep Theatre Company, Black Spectrum Theatre, Austin Playhouse, and The National Black Theatre Festival.



Her work has been recognized with an LA WEEKLY Theatre Award for Best Comedy nomination, Austin Critics Circle David Mark Cohen New Play Award, a Broadway World Regional Awards Best Writing of an Original Work, and an Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Best Play Award. Thompson has held residencies at Hedgebrook, the Millay Colony for the Arts, Harvard University's W. E. B. DuBois Research Institute, and MacDowell.



The artist/scholar is currently the Bobby and Sherri Patton Professor of African and African Diaspora Studies and affiliate faculty in the Department of Theatre & Dance at the University of Texas at Austin.