Cast Announced for Pride Films and Plays' A LATE SNOW Live Online Reading

Casting is complete for Pride Films and Plays' live online reading of A LATE SNOW, by Jane Chambers, according to its director, Sara BenBella. The reading is the second in PFP's PRIDE IN PLACE series of live online readings, following the reading of LONELY PLANET, by Steven Dietz, on May 14. The reading will be performed one time only, and curtain time will be 7 p.m.



A LATE SNOW is set in rural Maine, where its author Jane Chambers lived. Five women, all current or former love interests of the protagonist Ellie, a college professor, find themselves trapped in a remote cabin during a blizzard. Ellie is worried that her tribe will out themselves to Margo, a famous author she has invited to campus, and that the revelation of her orientation might cost Ellie her job. A LATE SNOW was the first of a series of plays Chambers wrote in the 1970's that were groundbreaking in their treatment of women who love women as happy and well-adjusted people. These plays represented just a fraction of her literary output, however. She wrote at least thirty-five plays, seventeen novels (two of which were published), thirty-two screenplays and television scripts, thirteen short stories, one poetry collection, and dozens of articles. Before all Broadway theatres were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic Chambers's 1980 play LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE was announced for a Broadway revival to open some time in 2020,. The production was to be directed by Cynthia Nixon and produced by Ellen Degeneres, Portia De Rossi, Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner. This was the second time a Chambers play was derailed on its way to Broadway. Her 1981 play KUDZU had been optioned for a Broadway production when Chambers was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. She was unable to complete revisions on the script and the producer backed out.



BenBella, who was one of the directors of last fall's FESTIVAL OF FUNNY LESBIAN PLAYS by Pride Films and Plays and who is slated to direct THE QUEEN'S FOOL for the company later this year, announced her A LATE SNOW cast today. Dina Monk, who has appeared in THE MADNESS OF Edgar Allan Poe: A LOVE STORY with Oak Park Festival Theatre, SOUTHERN GOTHIC with Windy City Playhouse, and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM with First Folio Theatre will play Ellie. Jen Connor, who has performed improv on the high seas with The Second City aboard the Norwegian Gem, will read the role of Peggy. Eileen Hertz, who made her acting debut in the LGBT feature film BRUNO & EARLENE GO TO VEGAS and whose credits include a national commercial for Kellogg's and the feature film EAST OF MIDDLE WEST, will play Margo. The cast also includes Briana Bower, who performed in Pride Arts Center's LEZFEST and LEZSING this past season, as Quincey; and Roxanne Saylor, who has worked locally with Griffin, Oak Park Festival Theatre, Steppenwolf FYA, Court, Redtwist, Lifeline, Theo Ubique and others, as Pat.

Following A LATE SNOW in the PRIDE IN PLACE series will be Jonathan Tolins' BUYER & CELLAR, directed by Donterrio Johnson (Thursday, June 4). Tolins' look at gay life in the 1990s - THE LAST SUNDAY IN JUNE, directed by Michael Rashid, will be presented on the last Sunday in June - June 28; and Brad Fraser's provocative political comedy UNIDENTIFED HUMAN REMAINS AND THE TRUE NATURE OF LOVE, directed by Jacob Van Hoorn (Wednesday, July 1) will conclude the series. Ticket price for each reading is $10.00. Tickets are available at pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 773-857-0222.





