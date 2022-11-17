Cast Announced for CHLORINE SKY World Premiere Adaptation at Steppenwolf Theatre

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults' world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, based on the book by Mahogany L. Browne, adapted by Mahogany L. Browne and directed by Ericka Ratcliff. This intimate coming-of-age story based on Browne's popular young adult novel will play February 14 - March 11, 2023 in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

The cast includes Demetra Dee, Destini Huston, Samuel B. Jackson, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Akili Ni Mali and Alexis Ward.

Ticket Information

There will be public performances and student matinees of Chlorine Sky, inviting all audiences to experience this world premiere. Tickets start at $5 for teens through the Teen Arts Pass. Regular tickets are $5 for college students and begin at $20 for the general public. Steppenwolf members get first access to tickets. Single tickets to Chlorine Sky are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and (312) 335-1650.



Student Matinees

Student matinees will take place at 10 am on weekdays from Tuesday, February 14 - Friday, March 10, 2023. Recommended for grades eight and up. To register your school, click here. Tickets are only $5 for students and chaperones are free.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Chlorine Sky - World Premiere

Based on the book by Mahogany L. Browne

Adapted by Mahogany L. Browne

Directed by Ericka Ratcliff

Featuring Demetra Dee (Kiyana), Destini Huston (Lay Li), Samuel B. Jackson (Curtis, Clifton), Tiffany Renee Johnson (Essa), Akili Ni Mali (Sky) and Alexis Ward (Inga).

"Ok, so boom. / We ain't friends anymore." Sky and Lay Li were always in sync. But now their rhythms are changing; Sky likes swimming, and Lay Li is all about beauty. Sky, basketball; Lay Li, boys. Things just make more sense underwater and on the court. A world premiere adaptation of Mahogany L. Browne's popular young adult novel, Chlorine Sky is an intimate coming-of-age story told in verse about two girls who are best friends - until they aren't. Sometimes, growing up means growing apart.



February 14 - March 11, 2023

In Steppenwolf's Downstair Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago



The Chlorine Sky production team includes Yeaji Kim (Scenic and Projection Design), Jos N. Banks (Costume Design), Conchita Avitia and Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Willow James (Sound Design) Eboni Hogan (Dramaturg), Alex Lee Reed (SYA Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting Director), Michelle Medvin (Production Stage Manager) and JuJu Laurie (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, visit www.steppenwolf.org/tickets--events/seasons-/2022-23/chlorine-sky/.

Artist Biographies

Mahogany L. Browne

(Author/Playwright) selected as Kennedy Center's Next 50, is the Executive Director of JustMedia, a media literacy initiative supporting the groundwork of criminal justice leaders and community members. This position is informed by her career as a writer, organizer and educator. Browne has received fellowships from Art for Justice, Air Serenbe, Cave Canem, Poets House, Mellon Research & Rauschenberg. She is the author of recent works: Vinyl Moon, Chlorine Sky, Woke: A Young Poets Call to Justice, Woke Baby and Black Girl Magic. Browne is the founder of the diverse lit initiative, Woke Baby Book Fair. Her latest project is a poetry collection responding to the impact of mass incarceration on women and children: I Remember Death By Its Proximity to What I Love (Haymarket Books). She is the first-ever poet-in-residence at the Lincoln Center and lives in Brooklyn, NY.

Ericka Ratcliff

(Director) is Artistic Director of Congo Square Theatre Company where she works to amplify the mission of celebrating the complexities of Black life and culture on stage. Most recently, Ericka directed WHITE with Definition Theatre (presented at Steppenwolf Theatre's 1700 Theater as part of the LookOut series) and was co-director on the Chicago premiere of What To Send Up When It Goes Down at Congo Square. She has worked regionally and locally with Alliance Theater, Steppenwolf Theatre, Northlight, Victory Gardens, Chicago Shakespeare, Collaboraction, House Theater of Chicago, Mixed Blood, Milwaukee Rep, Kansas City Rep, CENTERSTAGE, Pittsburgh Playwrights and Second City, among others. She is a recipient of the 2017 3Arts Make A Wave Award. Ericka is also an artistic associate with Lookingglass Theater. She is a graduate of Roosevelt University.

The Expanded Steppenwolf Campus

Steppenwolf Theatre Company's trailblazing new 50,000 square foot theater building and education center, the Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, was designed by world-renowned architect Gordon Gill FAIA of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, with construction by Norcon. The centerpiece of the new Arts and Education Center is the new 400-seat in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell-one of its kind in Chicago-with theater design and acoustics by Charcoalblue.

The expanded Steppenwolf campus is a cultural nexus for Chicago, offering bold and ambitious opportunities for creative expression, social exchange, unparalleled accessibility, and arts-driven learning for Chicago youth in The Loft, Steppenwolf's first-ever dedicated education space. The campus expansion also features bright new lobbies and two new full-service bars for socializing designed by fc STUDIO, inc. The $54 million new building is part of Steppenwolf's multi-phase $73 million Building on Excellence expansion campaign. Learn more about Steppenwolf's campus expansion at steppenwolf.org/buildingonexcellence.

A Safe Return

As the Chicago theatre community continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, Steppenwolf Theatre remains committed to the safety of its patrons and staff. For the most-up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit steppenwolf.org/welcomeback.

Accessibility

Steppenwolf offers accessible services to ensure all audience members have access to our work, including American Sign Language interpretation, Spanish Language captions, wheelchair accessible seating and more. With questions, email access@steppenwolf.org.