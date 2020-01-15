Cast Announced For SUMMER & SMOKE at The Pentagon Theatre at Collaboraction Studios

The Impostors Theatre Company (ITC) continues their second season this March with Summer & Smoke, written by Tennessee Williams and directed by ITC Artistic Director Stefan Roseen. Summer & Smoke runs March 13 - 28, 2020 at The Pentagon Theatre at Collaboraction Studios in the Flat Iron Arts Building, 1579 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622. Press are welcomed to join us any time from Friday, March 13 until closing.

"She's called to a spiritual existence; he's committed to an earthly one. Alma (Spanish for 'soul') loves the boy next door, John Buchanan. The two each have a rather different philosophy for life, though. While Alma is moved by graces and troubled by petty, every-day cruelties that accompany living, John cares only for human impulse and immediacy. He brandishes his chart of the human anatomy to prove his point: there's no room in a body for a soul.

Circling one another, the pair illustrates the double-edged sword of human nature, darkness making way for lightness and vice versa, only to cut one another short. A gothic Southern town caked in heat makes for a brooding observer. In the quietly unsettling fashion unique to Tennessee Williams' works, Summer and Smoke explores the connection between two people bound by a breathing tether. Stretch it too tightly, and it's doomed to snap."

The cast of Summer & Smoke includes Brianna Joy Ford in the lead role of Alma Winemiller, and Ian R. Q. Slater in the lead role of John Buchanan. They are joined by Addy Welsh as Mr. Winemiller/Dr. Buchanan, Anna Sciaccotta as Nellie Ewell/Dusty, Cynthia Esparza as Rosa Gonzales/Rosemary, Victor Lopez as

Mr. Gonzales/Vernon, Rachel Page as Mrs. Winemiller/Mrs. Bassett, and Dominick Alesia as Roger Doremus/Archie.

Tickets: General Admission - $15

Reserved Seating - $20

More information, email impostorstheatre.boxoffice@gmail.com





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You