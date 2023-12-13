Cast Announced For Highland Park Players Presents DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH KIDS

Disney's Winnie the Pooh Kids is playing February 24 through March 3rd at the Heller Nature Center!
Highland Park Players has introduced the cast for their charming production of "Disney's Winnie the Pooh Kids" playing February 24 through March 3rd at the Heller Nature Center!
The cast includes:
Synopsis: Join Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga, Roo, and Owl on a heartwarming adventure in the Hundred Acre Wood. This family-friendly production, featuring songs from the beloved Disney film and catchy tunes by Academy Award-Winning Robert and Kristen Lopez (Frozen), promises a honey-filled treat for the whole family. Follow the lovable gang as they embark on a mission to rescue Christopher Robin from the mysterious Backson, discovering the true magic of teamwork, friendship, and the joy of sharing snacks along the way. This whimsical journey, filled with laughter and warmth, is set to captivate audiences of all ages.
Performance Details:
Producer of DIsney's WInnie the Pooh, Carol Lee Wax, says that she is "thrilled to bring these beloved Disney characters to life on stage. I am so fortunate to have such an exceptional group of talented young adults to tell this story in such a special venue, Highland Park's real Hundred Acre Wood, the Heller Nature Center. There is no doubt that kids of all ages are going to enjoy this creative interactive experience!"
Production Team:
About Highland Park Players:
Founded in 1988, Highland Park Players is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through superior theater experiences. Learn more:
