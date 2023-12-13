Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Cast Announced For Highland Park Players Presents DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH KIDS

Disney's Winnie the Pooh Kids is playing February 24 through March 3rd at the Heller Nature Center!

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review Roundup: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Opens Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago Photo 3 Reviews: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Opens Pre-Broadway Run
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September Photo 4 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024

Cast Announced For Highland Park Players Presents DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH KIDS

Cast Announced For Highland Park Players Presents DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH KIDS

Highland Park Players has introduced the cast for their charming production of "Disney's Winnie the Pooh Kids" playing February 24 through March 3rd at the Heller Nature Center!

The cast includes:

  • Narrator: Rachel Zarkowsky
  • Winnie the Pooh: Cameron McCabe Nowak
  • Piglet: Rose Nowak
  • Tigger: Jonathan Protus
  • Owl: River Thompson
  • Eeyore: Henry Tilghman
  • Rabbit: Jake Maverick Gabor
  • Kanga: Phoebe Kunzler
  • Roo: Evan Fenton
  • Christopher Robin: Nathaniel Vodak
  • Bees / Junior Narrators: Rhea Greer, Mabel Kimmeth, Lexi Tabachow

Synopsis: Join Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga, Roo, and Owl on a heartwarming adventure in the Hundred Acre Wood. This family-friendly production, featuring songs from the beloved Disney film and catchy tunes by Academy Award-Winning Robert and Kristen Lopez (Frozen), promises a honey-filled treat for the whole family. Follow the lovable gang as they embark on a mission to rescue Christopher Robin from the mysterious Backson, discovering the true magic of teamwork, friendship, and the joy of sharing snacks along the way. This whimsical journey, filled with laughter and warmth, is set to captivate audiences of all ages.

Performance Details:

  • Dates: February 24 - March 3, 2024
  • Location: Heller Nature Center, 2821 Ridge Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035
  • Showtimes: February 24, 25, March 2, 3, at 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM
  • Learn More: Click Here
  • Tickets will go on sale in January

Producer of DIsney's WInnie the Pooh, Carol Lee Wax, says that she is "thrilled to bring these beloved Disney characters to life on stage. I am so fortunate to have such an exceptional group of talented young adults to tell this story in such a special venue, Highland Park's real Hundred Acre Wood, the Heller Nature Center. There is no doubt that kids of all ages are going to enjoy this creative interactive experience!"

Production Team:

  • Directed by: Sarah Tilford
  • Music Directed by: Mara Silver-Schack
  • Produced by: Carol Lee Wax

About Highland Park Players:

Founded in 1988, Highland Park Players is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through superior theater experiences. Learn more:

Cast Announced For Highland Park Players Presents DISNEY'S WINNIE THE POOH KIDS


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
World Premiere of Ayn Rands ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE to Open at Otherworld Theatre This Week Photo
World Premiere of Ayn Rand's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE to Open at Otherworld Theatre This Week

Experience the world premiere of Ayn Rand's 'It's a Wonderful Life' performed by The Conspirators at Otherworld Theatre in Chicago. Get your tickets now!

2
See DLai, Joanne McNeely, And More At The Den In February Photo
See D'Lai, Joanne McNeely, And More At The Den In February

Don't miss D'Lai, Joanne McNally, and Off Book: The Improvised Musical at The Den Theatre in February. Get tickets now!

3
6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival to Return in January Photo
6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival to Return in January

The 6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival is back January 18-28, 2024, ready to heat up Chicago with its annual international pageant of puppet shows and artists at dozens of venues around the city.

4
The Adler Planetarium to Present An Action Lines Production: COSMIC RHYTHMS, In Associatio Photo
The Adler Planetarium to Present An Action Lines Production: COSMIC RHYTHMS, In Association With The Joffrey Ballet

The Adler Planetarium presents an Action Lines production: Cosmic Rhythms, in association with the Joffrey Ballet. Experience a mesmerizing journey through the universe with dance, animation, and commentary from Adler astronomers. Running from February 14 to April 17, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023 Video
Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn Talk REVOLUTIONS(S) at New Stages Festival 2023
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Video
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
For Kids From 1 to 92 in Chicago For Kids From 1 to 92
Raue Center For The Arts (12/23-12/23)
A Carpenter's Christmas in Chicago A Carpenter's Christmas
Raue Center For The Arts (12/22-12/22)
Trailblazing Women of Country in Chicago Trailblazing Women of Country
ECC Arts Center (4/05-4/05)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Chicago The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Peoria Civic Center (6/04-6/05)
A Christmas Carol in Chicago A Christmas Carol
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre (11/25-12/24)
GreenRoom Improv in Chicago GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (1/06-1/06)
The Snow Queen in Chicago The Snow Queen
The Marriott Theatre (11/17-12/31)
Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour in Chicago Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour
The Magic Parlour (10/02-12/30)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Buckingham Fountain (11/19-1/10)
Cry It Out in Chicago Cry It Out
Oil Lamp Theater (1/25-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You