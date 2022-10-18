Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For HAVING THE TIME OF OUR LIVES: A MAMMA MIA BIRTHDAY

The event is on Saturday, October 22nd.

Oct. 18, 2022  

After weeks of anticipation, the Kalokairi Players have announced the cast of HAVING THE TIME OF OUR LIVES, a one night only event slated for Saturday, October 22nd.

Leading the company, in the iconic roles of Donna #1 and the Red Scarf, are seasoned stars of stage and screen, Megan Gray and Corinne Hastings.

Corinne and Megan will be joined by friends and lovers: Laura Nelson (Sophie #1 - I Have Dream, Honey Honey, Our Last Summer, Lay All Your Love on Me); Sam Ostrowski (Sophie #2 - Slipping Through My Fingers, I Have a Dream Reprise); Liam Collier (Donna #2 - Chiquitita, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper); Claire Drews (Donna #3 - SOS, Slipping Through My Fingers); Daniel Cobbler (Donna #4 - The Winner Takes it All);Eli Newell (Tanya #1 - Money Money, Chiquitita, Dancing Queen); Jenny McPherson (Tanya #2 - Super Trouper, Does Your Mother Know); Anastasia Skliarova (Rosie #1 - Money Money, Chiquitita, Dancing Queen); Alex Goodman (Rosie #2 - Super Trouper, Take a Chance on Me); Adam Decker (Sam # 1 - Our Last Summer); Zach Decker (Sam #2 - SOS, I Do, I Do, When All is Said and Done); Hannah Cremin (Harry); Jared Smith (Bill); Sam Mauceri (Sky); Natalie Elizabeth (Featured Dancer); Nicholas Gray (Featured Dancer); Alex Onion (Ali); Braden Cleary (Lisa/Tree); Josiah Brown (Pepper/Narrator); and Jo Gray (Cher)

For more information about this event, visit Cutt.ly/Kalokairi



