Cast Announced For HAVING THE TIME OF OUR LIVES: A MAMMA MIA BIRTHDAY

After weeks of anticipation, the Kalokairi Players have announced the cast of HAVING THE TIME OF OUR LIVES, a one night only event slated for Saturday, October 22nd.

Leading the company, in the iconic roles of Donna #1 and the Red Scarf, are seasoned stars of stage and screen, Megan Gray and Corinne Hastings.

Corinne and Megan will be joined by friends and lovers: Laura Nelson (Sophie #1 - I Have Dream, Honey Honey, Our Last Summer, Lay All Your Love on Me); Sam Ostrowski (Sophie #2 - Slipping Through My Fingers, I Have a Dream Reprise); Liam Collier (Donna #2 - Chiquitita, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper); Claire Drews (Donna #3 - SOS, Slipping Through My Fingers); Daniel Cobbler (Donna #4 - The Winner Takes it All);Eli Newell (Tanya #1 - Money Money, Chiquitita, Dancing Queen); Jenny McPherson (Tanya #2 - Super Trouper, Does Your Mother Know); Anastasia Skliarova (Rosie #1 - Money Money, Chiquitita, Dancing Queen); Alex Goodman (Rosie #2 - Super Trouper, Take a Chance on Me); Adam Decker (Sam # 1 - Our Last Summer); Zach Decker (Sam #2 - SOS, I Do, I Do, When All is Said and Done); Hannah Cremin (Harry); Jared Smith (Bill); Sam Mauceri (Sky); Natalie Elizabeth (Featured Dancer); Nicholas Gray (Featured Dancer); Alex Onion (Ali); Braden Cleary (Lisa/Tree); Josiah Brown (Pepper/Narrator); and Jo Gray (Cher)

For more information about this event, visit Cutt.ly/Kalokairi