Cast Announced For First Floor Theater's THE SECRETARIES: A PARABLE At The Den Theatre

First Floor Theater is pleased to announce casting for its world premiere of company member Omer Abbas Salem's THE SECRETARIES: A PARABLE following the script's 2021 development as part of Goodman Theatre's Future Labs. THE SECRETARIES is Salem's much anticipated first full production as a playwright.

The cast includes LaKecia Harris, Emilie Modaff, Tina Muñoz Pandya, and Sarah Price.

Marking First Floor Theater's return to live production, THE SECRETARIES: A PARABLE will play May 5 - June 11, 2022 at FFT's resident home, The Den Theatre (2B), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets will be on sale later this month at firstfloortheater.com. The press opening Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 pm.

Berlin, 1944: four women in Aryan drag vie to be the Führer's personal secretary as he heads into a bunker with his girlfriend. As the Third Reich crumbles around them, mystery and secrets abound, causing tensions to escalate. Omer Abbas Salem's fearsome, outrageous, and absurd new work examines complicity and the lies we tell ourselves as we mistake self-interest and supremacy for civic duty.

The production team for THE SECRETARIES: A PARABLE includes: Eleanor Kahn (scenic design), Isaac-Jay Pineda (costume design), Claire Sangster (lighting design), Andrew Littleton (sound design), Royen Kent (wig design), Caitlin Boho (makeup consultant), Nina D'Angier (details design), Rachel Flesher (violence and intimacy design), Layla Bahmanziari (dramaturg), Anastar Alvarez (production manager), and Oswald Avile (stage manager).