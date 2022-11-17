Cast Announced For FAMILY HOLIDAY At Three Brothers Theatre
The play focuses on RJ, who goes home for the holidays, hoping to have a nice, relaxing time with his family and best friend. But things don't turn out as he expects.
Three Brothers Theatre has announced the cast of Family Holiday by resident playwright DC Cathro (Reason For Return, The Book of Merman). The upcoming production will open Friday, December 2nd and run Fridays & Saturdays through December 17th.
Directed by Waukegan's own McKenna Lyons (Savanna Stage Company), this modern holiday farce features Ryan Blanchard (FX's Fargo, That's F*cked Up), Caitlin Robb (The Shrews Improvisation), Josh Beadle (Boeing Boeing), Carol Alleman (Boeing Boeing, Taking Turns), Laura MacGregor (Hyde Park Community Players), and Richard Allen III (Purdue University).
The play focuses on RJ, who goes home for the holidays, hoping to have a nice, relaxing time with his family and best friend. Things don't turn out as he expects when he arrives to find his sister newly single, his Nana on a health kick, his mother frantically dashing in and out, and his father nervous about all of the strange behavior. Secrets are revealed and RJ is stuck in the middle of this fast-paced holiday farce for modern times.
Three Brothers Theatre is located in Waukegan, Illinois. Now in their ninth year, Three Brothers produces a mix of classic works and new plays with a focus on engaging their community, uplifting new voices, and creating a welcoming environment. Upcoming productions include new works by resident playwrights Zack Peercy, Michael Dalberg, and Alexander Utz, the beloved musical The Fantasticks, and a special engagement production of Lombardi by Eric Simonson at the neighboring Genesee Theatre.
Tickets to Family Holiday are $20 (GA) or $15 (Student/Senior). You can find information on tickets, this show, and the full upcoming season at threebrotherstheatre.com.
The theater is located at:
221 N Genesee St.
Waukegan, IL 60085
Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210145®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Ffamily-holiday-tickets-409041332637?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
More Hot Stories For You
November 17, 2022
The Den Theatre will present comedian Brad Williams, performing four stand-up shows December 16 & 17, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage.
Cast Announced for CHLORINE SKY World Premiere Adaptation at Steppenwolf Theatre
November 17, 2022
Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present the Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ world premiere adaptation of Chlorine Sky, based on the book by Mahogany L. Browne, adapted by Mahogany L. Browne and directed by Ericka Ratcliff.
Strawdog Theatre's HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS is Coming to The Edge Off-Broadway Theater
November 16, 2022
Strawdog Theatre Company is launching its 35th season with its holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, returning for its fifth year. Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, Hershel is adapted by ensemble member Michael Dailey, with music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Hannah Todd.
Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka to Perform at The Den Theatre This Winter
November 16, 2022
The Den Theatre will present comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, playing two stand-up performances on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Photos: First Look at A MILE IN THE DARK at Rivendell Theatre
November 16, 2022
Interrobang Theatre Project (ITP) and Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (RTE) present the world premiere of Emily Schwend’s riveting new drama A Mile in The Dark, directed by ITP Artistic Director and Rivendell Theatre Ensemble member Georgette Verdin, playing November 11 – December 11, 2022 at Rivendell Theatre. Check out photos here!