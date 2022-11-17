Cast Announced For FAMILY HOLIDAY At Three Brothers Theatre

Three Brothers Theatre has announced the cast of Family Holiday by resident playwright DC Cathro (Reason For Return, The Book of Merman). The upcoming production will open Friday, December 2nd and run Fridays & Saturdays through December 17th.

Directed by Waukegan's own McKenna Lyons (Savanna Stage Company), this modern holiday farce features Ryan Blanchard (FX's Fargo, That's F*cked Up), Caitlin Robb (The Shrews Improvisation), Josh Beadle (Boeing Boeing), Carol Alleman (Boeing Boeing, Taking Turns), Laura MacGregor (Hyde Park Community Players), and Richard Allen III (Purdue University).

The play focuses on RJ, who goes home for the holidays, hoping to have a nice, relaxing time with his family and best friend. Things don't turn out as he expects when he arrives to find his sister newly single, his Nana on a health kick, his mother frantically dashing in and out, and his father nervous about all of the strange behavior. Secrets are revealed and RJ is stuck in the middle of this fast-paced holiday farce for modern times.

Three Brothers Theatre is located in Waukegan, Illinois. Now in their ninth year, Three Brothers produces a mix of classic works and new plays with a focus on engaging their community, uplifting new voices, and creating a welcoming environment. Upcoming productions include new works by resident playwrights Zack Peercy, Michael Dalberg, and Alexander Utz, the beloved musical The Fantasticks, and a special engagement production of Lombardi by Eric Simonson at the neighboring Genesee Theatre.

Tickets to Family Holiday are $20 (GA) or $15 (Student/Senior). You can find information on tickets, this show, and the full upcoming season at threebrotherstheatre.com.

The theater is located at:

221 N Genesee St.

Waukegan, IL 60085

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210145®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Ffamily-holiday-tickets-409041332637?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1