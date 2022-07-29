Cast Announced For Court's ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

Court Theatre begins its 2022/23 season with Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring, directed by Ron OJ Parson. Arsenic and Old Lace runs September 2 - October 2, 2022 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave. The press opening is Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:30pm.

The cast of Arsenic and Old Lace includes TayLar (Abby Brewster), Celeste Williams (Martha Brewster), Allen D. Edge (Teddy Brewster), Eric Gerard (Mortimer Brewster), A.C. Smith (Jonathan Brewster), Guy Van Swearingen (Dr. Einstein), Thomas J. Cox (Rev. Harper/Officer O'Hara/ Witherspoon), Norm Boucher (Officer Klein), Emma Jo Boyden (Elaine Harper), Matthew Lunt (Officer Brophy), and Allen Gilmore (Mr. Gibbs/ Lt. Rooney).

The creative team includes John Culbert (scenic design), Rachel Anne Healy (costume design), Sarah Ramos (sound design), Jared Gooding (lighting design), and Jaclynn Joslin (stage manager).

Mild-mannered sisters Martha and Abby Brewster live in their spacious Victorian home in a quiet neighborhood in Brooklyn with an eccentric nephew, Teddy. Famed for their hospitality, Martha and Abby are adored by their neighbors and frequently entertain guests. But when their other nephew, Mortimer, discovers his aunts' macabre secrets, a hilarious chain of events ensues in this character-driven farce.

Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson directs this beloved American classic, bringing much-needed humor and healing laughter to the stage in Court's 2022/23 Season opener. "If you're a fan of delightfully dark humor, then dive deep into this treasure," says Broadway World.

Subscription packages including this production are on sale now. Individual tickets go on sale July 18, 2022. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at (773) 753-4472, or online at CourtTheatre.org.

Ron OJ Parson's Residency is made possible by the Joyce Foundation.