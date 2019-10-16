Cast Announced For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Goodman

More than 1.5 million people have experienced A Christmas Carol, "the greatest seasonal story of all" (Chicago Tribune), now in its 42nd year at Goodman Theatre, November 16 - December 29. Under Artistic Associate Henry Wishcamper's direction for the seventh year, the annual production features Chicago actor Larry Yando, who leads the 25-member cast as the irascible businessman Ebenezer Scrooge. Joining Yando is Paris Strickland, 12, who reprises her role as Tiny Tim for the third year along with a host of returning favorites and eight newcomers; a complete cast list appears below. The new young performers in A Christmas Carol, cast from hundreds of Chicagoland youth who auditioned, include Jillian-Giselle Fabulous, 11, as Emily Cratchit, Isabel Kaegi, 17, as Belinda Cratchit; Vikram Konkimalla, 7, as Tiny Tim Alternate; and returning young performers include Asher Alcantara, 14, as Boy Scrooge; Nelson Simmons, 12, as Turkey Child.

A Christmas Carol appears November 16 - December 29; opening night is November 24 at 7pm. Tickets ($25 - $89; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol, by phone at 312.443.3800 or at the box office (170 N. Dearborn). A limited amount of tickets ($35) for the Spanish translated performance on December 26 at 7pm are now available with promo code SPANISH at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol. Please Note: Regular priced tickets ($40-60) are still available for this performance. Additionally, tickets for the November 23 at 2pm Sensory-Friendly performance, are also available starting at $15 with promo code SENSORY at GoodmanTheatre.org/SensoryPerformance.

"I am very excited for another season of A Christmas Carol. We've have assembled an extraordinary cast featuring many longtime favorites and some incredible new individuals," said Director Henry Wishcamper. "So many families have made this production part of their annual holiday celebrations-resulting in thousands of Chicagoans being introduced to the magic of theater each year. It's a joy and privilege to work on a show that holds so much meaning for so many people."

Dickens' holiday classic is the iconic tale of greedy businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, whose sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, helping him on his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption. Former cast members include stage and screen notables Jessie Mueller, Joe Minoso, Del Close, Harry J. Lennix, Felicia P. Fields, Raul Esparza, Sally Murphy and Frank Galati.

Bank of America is the Major Corporate Sponsor, Macy's is a Corporate Sponsor Partner and Sensory-Friendly Performance Sponsor. Allstate Insurance Company is the Corporate Sponsor Partner and the Chicago Tribune is the Media Partner.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You