Casio To Sponsor Raue Center CafÃ© Programming

Raue Center For The Arts is proud to announce Casio is now a sponsor of its café. Casio has donated its flagship Grand Hybrid Piano to the Raue Center Café and will also sponsor café programming to help promote and support the arts.

"Giving back to the community is so important to Casio," says General Manager of Marketing of Casio's Electronic Musical Instrument Division, Mike Martin. "Partnering with Raue Center ensures that we are collectively helping to impact local communities in a positive way through music."

Dedicated to realizing its mission of "arts for all," Raue Center is proud to host local talent free of charge to the community in its café space. Artists are welcome to hone their skills in a warm, cozy atmosphere while patrons are free to indulge in a selection of beverages from the café bar.

"This generous sponsorship will provide for countless talents as the cafe programming is a springboard for local artists like Amanda Flahive, Tina Naponelli, Lara Bell and so many more," says Raue Center Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "We encourage the community to join Casio in celebrating the new wave of talent in our community!"

Raue Center Café showcases performances from artists of all kinds, from dancers, songwriters and magicians, to comedians, visual artists and more from 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The café features regular performances by local acts including Rick Cornwall, Dave Martin, Jody & Bob and Tim Paul. The café has also featured local favorites such as Bourbon Country, Rachel Woodall and is also the site of Raue Center's popular monthly Poetry Night.

Raue Center Café programming is also sponsored by Piano Trends Music Company, which has worked with Casio to promote music and the performing arts through a variety of projects since the early '90s. Piano Trends and Casio share a belief in providing musical instruments to children and affording them the opportunity to grow and be involved in music as part of their growing experience.

"Casio's donation and Piano Trends' sponsorship of the Casio Grand Hybrid Piano to Raue Center Café makes it possible for more local musicians to perform and learn and for the community to enjoy those talents," says Raue Center Board President and Owner of Piano Trends, Tim Paul. "The café helps to fulfill our mission of making the performing arts an important aspect of our community."

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 17 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, IL, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination. For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.





