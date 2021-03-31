Carmen J. Gonzalez Announced as Development Director of Porchlight Music Theatre

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced that Carmen J. Gonzalez has joined the Porchlight staff as development director. In this role Gonzalez will refine a structure for effective fundraising and relationship-building to help meet the organization's current and future contributed needs in a sustainable and engaging way.

"All of us at Porchlight are thrilled that Carmen will be leading the next chapter in the organization's growth, working with donors and funders to advance our goals," said Porchlight's Executive Director Jeannie Lukow. "Carmen brings a wonderful combination of development and communications experience. She's a seasoned professional who loves theatre and loves connecting with people. I know she will make amazing contributions to Porchlight."

"This is a great time to join the Porchlight team. The current situation with all organizations coming out of the pandemic is complex," said Gonzalez. "Porchlight is a unique company in Chicago. Many of these challenges are new and I appreciate Porchlight entrusting me with the responsibilities to help contribute to its successful future."