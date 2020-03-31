'Cabin Fever' Virtual Theater Camps For Kids From Chicago Children's Theatre Set For Spring Break

During this remarkable moment in time when children aren't in school, Chicago Children's Theatre continues to innovate and introduce new online theater classes and camps meant to keep children active, engaged and having lots of fun while building new skills like creativity, resourcefulness, confidence and collaboration.

Next week, April 6-10, would have been Spring Break for most Chicago students. Alas, instead of CCT's usual array of Spring Break camps, registration is now open at chicagochildrenstheatre.org for the next best thing: three wildly unique, week-long virtual theater camps for kids led by Chicago's top professional teaching artists.

Use promo code SPRING50 before Friday, April 3 to receive a $50 discount when registering your child for:

Cabin Fever - Virtual Spring Theatre Adventure Camp

April 6-10

Kids, join Chicago Children's Theatre online to make new friends while creating a remote show in a cabin far, far away.

All CCT Cabin Fever campers need is a smart device equipped with the free Zoom video conferencing app, their imagination, and simple, everyday craft materials from around the house.

Using the frameworks of legends and fairy tales, children will learn the basics of acting, songwriting, singing, dance, choreography, collaborative story development, scene and prop construction, and gain new, specialized skills as they work together to create an original story all while being in the comfort of their own home.

Camp days will be a healthy mix of online teacher instruction, paired with offline activities to get the creativity flowing and everyone out from in front of the screen.

At the end of the week, campers will perform their own new story each from their home. The performance will be recorded by CCT and sent to families to share and keep the memories of the most unique camp their child may have ever attended.

Camp fee is $300. All experience levels welcome. Times are:

Ages 5-7

Monday through Friday, mornings, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CST

Final show Friday, April 10, at 12:30 p.m.

Ages 8-12

Monday through Friday, afternoons, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m. CST

Final show, Friday, April 10, at 4:30 p.m.

DIY Cabin Fever Show

April 6-10

If your kids don't have time to be part of a full online camp or show, Chicago Children's Theatre also offers DIY Cabin Fever Show, a scaled back online camp experience camp experience that encourages kids and their families to create their own show at home. Each day, April 6-10, DIY Cabin Fever campers will receive short videos and written instructions on how to write a script and complete a theatrical craft for the day. By the end of the week, kids will be ready to perform your show with family members in the comfort and safety of their own home.

i??DIY Cabin Fever Show is for ages 5 to 12. Camp fee is $100.

Virtual Camp Red Kite

April 6-10

Camp Red Kite is an arts camp tailored specifically to the unique interests and needs of young people on the autism spectrum. Each day, Red Kite campers will engage in online classes in drama, art, music and movement. Camp is led by a team of specialized artists and educators trained to create a safe, welcoming, and comfortable environment for children affected by autism.

Camp days will be a mix of online teacher instruction, live stream group activities, individual classes which students can engage with at their own pace, and offline activities to play at home and get everyone out from in front of the screen. The goal is to create a shared arts experience that encourages self-expression, social engagement, creative exploration, and above all, FUN!

Camp Red Kite will be a virtual learning experience. All campers need is a smart device equipped with Zoom, their imagination, and an adult to help out when needed.

Camp Red Kite is for ages 8 to 22. The fee is $200 for the full week; $50 per day. Limited financial aid is available.





