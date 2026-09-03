COME FROM AWAY & More Lead Chicago's September 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for September 2026.

Come From Away

Marriott Theatre - Now through October 18, 2026

Marriott Theatre, Chicagoland’s longest-running musical theatre presents Come From Away, the internationally celebrated musical that was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, captured four Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and five Outer Critic Circle Awards. Previews begin August 26, with a press opening on September 2, and running through October 18. Directed by Jeff Award winner Jessica Fisch (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Catch Me If You Can), choreographed by Katie Spelman (Broadway: The Notebook; Marriott Theatre: The Music Man), with music direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson. Come From Away tells the true story of the tiny town that took in 7,000 strangers, and the week that changed them all — a moving, funny, and deeply human reminder of how ordinary people can truly be extraordinary when they choose kindness in the face of crisis.

When U.S. airspace was abruptly closed on September 11, 2001, thirty-eight planes were diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. What began as an unexpected disruption quickly became an extraordinary display of generosity as the residents of Gander welcomed stranded travelers from around the world with open hearts, open homes, and unwavering compassion. Based on actual events, Come From Away tells the inspiring story of a community that came together during a moment of global uncertainty, reminding us of the profound power of empathy, friendship, and hope. Filled with a soaring folk-inspired score and unforgettable characters, this celebrated musical is a moving testament to the best of humanity.

For tickets: click here.

JEKYLL & HYDE

Broadway Playhouse - September 8, 2026 through October 25, 2026

Kokandy Productions’ critically acclaimed revival of the 10-time 2025 Jeff Award–nominated musical JEKYLL & HYDE will make its Broadway In Chicago debut at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. The engagement follows last year’s completely sold-out and extended Chicago run — which marked the musical’s first staging in the city in more than 15 years. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Brenda Didier.

Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical. The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over.

JEKYLL & HYDE is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

For tickets: click here.

Dirty Dancing: The Musical

James M. Nederlander Theatre - September 9, 2026 through September 20, 2026

Get ready to have the time of your life! Based on Lionsgate’s beloved film, the story that awakened a generation is back in a new stage production. Dirty Dancing: The Musical is the feel-good escape you’ve been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters, and the allure of forbidden romance.

Set to live music from the original film you love, Baby and Johnny bring to life the summer that changed everything. Your reservation at Kellerman’s awaits!

The 1987 hit film is “A pop-culture landmark that continues to define the nostalgia of an era.” – The Guardian

For tickets: click here.

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

CIBC Theatre - September 29, 2026 through October 11, 2026

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and — of all people — Ian Fleming turn the tide of World War II? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony ® winner, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is the best-reviewed show in West End history with 88 five-star reviews and the #1 Broadway Show of 2025 (Entertainment Weekly).

It’s 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they’re about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it’s the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

For tickets: click here.

Ride the Cyclone

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre - September 16, 2026 through October 25, 2026

A darkly comical musical about six teens bargaining for a second chance at life, exploring themes of life, death, and identity. Book, music, and lyrics are by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. The production is directed by Lillian Castillo, who is the original Constance on the World Premiere Cast Recording and originated the role in the American premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

For tickets: click here.

KOWALSKI

Lookingglass Theatre Company - September 15, 2026 through October 25, 2026

KOWALSKI is Gregg Ostrin's play imagining the pivotal first meeting between Tennessee Williams and Marlon Brando, set over one evening in Provincetown in 1947 as Williams searches for the actor to redefine the role of Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire. The play blends historical events with theatrical imagination to explore ambition, artistry, and the creative collaboration behind one of the most influential works in American theater. Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Johnny Galecki portrays Tennessee Williams in the production, directed by Colin Hanlon. The play arrives in Chicago following a critically acclaimed New York premiere.

For tickets: click here.

Mean Girls

Paramount Theatre - Now through October 11, 2026

Paramount Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of Mean Girls, running August 26 through October 11, 2026, directed by Devon Hayakawa in their Paramount solo directorial debut. Based on the 2004 film and featuring a book by Tina Fey with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the musical follows Cady Heron as she navigates the social hierarchy of a new high school ruled by the Plastics. The production is part of Paramount's 15th Broadway Series at the historic downtown Aurora theater.

For tickets: click here.

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