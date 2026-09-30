COME FROM AWAY Extended at Marriott Theatre Through Late October

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Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire is extending its production of Come From Away for one additional week! This internationally celebrated musical brings to life the remarkable true story of the small Newfoundland town that welcomed 7,000 stranded passengers following September 11, 2001. Originally scheduled to close October 18, the production has added eight performances, including two final performances on Sunday, October 25. Tickets for the added performances are now on sale.

Directed by Jeff Award winner Jessica Fisch (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Catch Me If You Can), choreographed by Katie Spelman (Broadway: The Notebook; Marriott Theatre: The Music Man), with music direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson. Come From Away tells the true story of the tiny town that took in 7,000 strangers, and the week that changed them all — a moving, funny, and deeply human reminder of how ordinary people can truly be extraordinary when they choose kindness in the face of crisis.

When U.S. airspace was abruptly closed on September 11, 2001, thirty-eight planes were diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. What began as an unexpected disruption quickly became an extraordinary display of generosity as the residents of Gander welcomed stranded travelers from around the world with open hearts, open homes, and unwavering compassion. Based on actual events, Come From Away tells the inspiring story of a community that came together during a moment of global uncertainty, reminding us of the profound power of empathy, friendship, and hope. Filled with a soaring folk-inspired score and unforgettable characters, this celebrated musical is a moving testament to the best of humanity.

Come From Away stars Justin Albinder as “Oz & Others,” Sarah Bockel as “Bonnie & Others,” Matt Crowle as “Nick & Others,” Devin DeSantis as “Kevin T. & Others,” Denise Devlin as “Beulah & Others,” Alex Goodrich as “Claude & Others,” Sharriese Hamilton as “Hannah & Others,” Madison Kauffman as “Janice & Others,” Heidi Kettenring as “Diane & Others,” Michael Earvin Martin as “Bob & Others,” Jonathan Shaboo as “Kevin J. & Others,” and Lexie Dorsett Sharp as “Beverley & Others,” with understudies Tafadzwa Diener, Jodi Gage, Darian Goulding, Mary Heyl, Makenzy Jenkins, and Tommy Thurston.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 08 Hrs 15 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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