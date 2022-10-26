CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is Coming to the Auditorium Theatre in December

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is set to dazzle Chicago audiences with its acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular! As the nation's premier family holiday tradition, Cirque Dreams Holidaze will convey the magic of the holiday season through a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts. The production will play for six unforgettable performances, December 22-24, 2022, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 Ida B. Wells Dr. in Chicago.

As lights dim and the music swells, audiences will have visions of sugarplums dancing in their heads as a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life. Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."

Featuring an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more, the Dayton Daily News proclaims, "A new set of eyes should be added to my Christmas list...there's no way the stunts I witnessed onstage actually happened as most of them aren't humanly possible." The production is helmed by directors, choreographers, associate creative directors and Rockford, IL, natives The Wilson Brothers (Kevin & Marcel Wilson).

Imaginative and fun for the whole family, Cirque Dreams Holidaze features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an original music score including new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland," and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights. Amidst a backdrop of new sets, scenery, and storylines, this family-friendly production is sure to put a twinkle in your eye!

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is affordably priced with tickets starting at $45 and will perform six shows at Auditorium Theatre on Thursday, December 22 at 7:30pm; Friday, December 23 at 11:00am, 3:00pm and 7:30pm; and Saturday, December 24 at 11:00am and 3:00pm.

Tickets are on sale at the Auditorium Theatre box office, Auditorium Theatre, 50 Ida B. Wells Dr. in Chicago, auditoriumtheatre.org, or by calling (312) 341-2342. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting Group Sales at (312) 341.2300.

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced shows for Broadway, theatre tours, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines and venues worldwide. Since 1993 over 50 million people have experienced a Cirque Dreams show garnering critical acclaim from USA Today, Associated Press, the New York Times and Today Show. Cirque Dreams is critically acclaimed for imagining, creating and producing whimsical theatrical spectacles of a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will tour the United States in over 40 cities in 2022.

Cirque Dreams is a Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Company. For more information, visit https://cirquedreams.com/

About the Auditorium Theatre

The Auditorium Theatre, located at 50 E Ida B Wells Dr in Chicago, is an Illinois, not-for-profit organization committed to presenting the finest in international, cultural, community, and educational programming to all of Chicago and beyond as The Theatre for the People. The organization also is committed to the continued restoration and preservation of the National Historic Landmark. For more information, visit AuditoriumTheatre.org.