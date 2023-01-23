CIRCUS QUIXOTIC Chicago Premiere To Be Presented At The Actors Gymnasium

The Actors Gymnasium will present CIRCUS QUIXOTIC, an original circus theatre production adapted and directed by David and Kerry Catlin, with circus choreography by Artistic Director Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi. Circus Quixotic will play February 18 - March 26, 2023 in Actors Gymnasium, 927 Noyes Street in Evanston. Single tickets are now on sale at actorsgymnasium.com/shows.

The cast includes Michel Rodriguez Cintra (Quxiote), Amanda Raquel Martinez (Sancha), Danielle Gennaoui (Dutchess), Ryan Huemmer (Duke), and Julian Hester (Barber).

CIRCUS QUIXOTIC is part of the Gym's annual Winter Circus tradition, which is one of Chicago's most popular circus shows.

Adapted from Miguel de Cervantes's Don Quixote, CIRCUS QUIXOTIC is Idealistic. Unrealistic. And Impractical. Journey into the mad and noble imagination of an unlikely knight and his dim, yet steadfast squire. Dare to dream of defeating diresome dragons, overcoming evil enchanters, toppling giants disguised as windmills, and bashing the book burners on this hilarious attempt to bring chivalry back into the world!

The production team includes Da Eun Yoon (Assistant Director), Griffin DiStasi (Production Associate), Amalie Vega (Stage Manager), Erin Gautille (Production Manager), Sully Ratke (Costume Designer), Daphne Agosin (Lighting Designer), Kevin O'Donnell (Composer), and Grover Hollway (Sound Designer).

About Actors Gymnasium

The Actors Gymnasium is one of the nation's premiere circus and performing arts training centers, led by master teacher and Circus Ring of Fame artist Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi. Founded in 1995, it provides educational programs for students of all ages and levels, produces original and daring circus-theatre, and offers award-winning entertainment for corporate and other special events.

Actors Gym is proud to partner with many performing arts organizations throughout Chicagoland and serves as the exclusive provider of circus performing arts training for Lookingglass Theatre.

Chicago Theatre Week

Circus Quixotic will be featured as part of Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access $15 or $30 value-priced tickets. As a program of the League of Chicago Theatres, in partnership with Choose Chicago, Chicago Theatre Week takes place February 16 - 26, 2023. Find more information at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com. Actors Gymnasium will offer $15 tickets to performances of Circus Quixotic.