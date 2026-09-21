CINDERELLA to Open at Beverly Theatre Guild
Director Nikolie Chistophy and music director Steven Lopez lead the production of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.
The Beverly Theatre Guild will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" next mont. Performances will run Friday, October 23rd at 7:30 PM, Saturday, October 24th at 2:00 PM with ASL interpretation, Saturday, October 24th at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, October 25th at 2:00 PM.
A mistreated young woman, with the help of a fairy godmother, is transformed to attend a royal ball. She falls in love with a prince and leaves behind a glass slipper, leading to her escape from her cruel stepfamily.
Tickets are available now for purchase online or via 773-BTG-TIXS (284.8497).
The production is produced by Samantha Tetzlaff, and directed by Nikolie Chistophy, with Music Director Steven Lopez.
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