CHRISTMAS WITH THE BEATLES Comes to UIS Performing Arts Center in December

The performance is on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 pm.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Prepares For Its Chicago World Premiere! Photo 2 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Prepares For Its Chicago World Premiere!
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 3 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo 4 Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA

CHRISTMAS WITH THE BEATLES Comes to UIS Performing Arts Center in December

Christmas with the Beatles comes to the UIS Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 pm. The show features the award-winning tribute band, Abbey Road.

Featuring all the top hits of the Beatles along with some great holiday tunes, Abbey Road's Christmas with The Beatles promises to be a night of fun. Abbey Road recreates an authentic Beatles concert experience, with period-accurate costume changes, too. Don't miss this special night filled with Abbey Road's mash-ups of Christmas classics and Beatles faves.

 Tickets are $28.50-$78.50 and may be purchased online at UISpac.com by phone at (217) 206-6160 or at the UIS Ticket Office. The show is appropriate for all ages.

With their tight harmonies, flawless note for note renditions of Beatles hits, custom-tailored costumes, vintage instruments, Liverpudlian dialect and precise attention to every detail, Abbey Road has honed their show to become one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatle tribute acts in the world. Abbey Road recreates the magic, music, wit and charm of the Beatles, including the Fab Four's cheeky personalities, familiar onstage banter and patter between songs.

The band earned a "Roar of the Crowd" award in 2009 for being the highest online rated production for the week. The show was ranked higher than Ain't Misbehavin' at the Ahmanson Theatre, Dirty Dancing at the Pantages Theatre and a national tour of Hairspray.

Three costume changes cover the full range of the Beatle experience and beyond, with authentic early black Beatle suits, Sgt. Pepper's regalia and Abbey Road attire. Hear the piccolo trumpet solo on Penny Lane and the full orchestration of A Day in the Life. Relive the emotional intensity of Paul's moving Yesterday solo, as well as the high energy of stadium songs like Twist and Shout and other Beatle hits. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Review: BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works At The North Shore Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works At The North Shore Center For The Performing Arts

What did our critic think of BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works At The North Shore Center For The Performing Arts?

2
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Mercury Theater Chicago Photo
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Mercury Theater Chicago

Mercury’s YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is a Halloween treat with many classic musical comedy tricks.

3
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works Photo
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works

Discover the magic of BRIGADOON at Music Theater Works with exclusive photos and video footage. Step into the enchanting world of this beloved musical and get a sneak peek of the captivating performances and stunning visuals. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the timeless story brought to life on stage.

4
The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood to Present Tracy Letts THE MINUTES Photo
The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood to Present Tracy Letts' THE MINUTES

Don't miss Tracy Letts' scathing and hilarious dark comedy 'The Minutes' at The Resident Theatre at Edge of the Wood. This play about small-town politics is a must-see for theater enthusiasts. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Kinsey Sicks in Chicago Kinsey Sicks
Raue Center for the Arts (10/28-10/28)
Muntu + Deeply Rooted in Chicago Muntu + Deeply Rooted
The Center for Performing Arts (2/03-2/03)
Immersive Chamber Music Series in Chicago Immersive Chamber Music Series
Epiphany Center for the Arts (2/05-10/25)
Heartache Tonight in Chicago Heartache Tonight
Raue Center For The Arts (11/25-11/25)
She Kills Monsters in Chicago She Kills Monsters
The Center for Performing Arts (11/02-11/05)
Dante 360 in Chicago Dante 360
Athenaeum Theatre (11/10-11/19)
Rosenberg in Chicago Rosenberg
Open Space Arts (10/21-11/05)
Christmas with C.S. Lewis in Chicago Christmas with C.S. Lewis
Broadway Playhouse (12/05-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You