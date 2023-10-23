CHRISTMAS WITH THE BEATLES Comes to UIS Performing Arts Center in December

Christmas with the Beatles comes to the UIS Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 17 at 7:00 pm. The show features the award-winning tribute band, Abbey Road.

Featuring all the top hits of the Beatles along with some great holiday tunes, Abbey Road's Christmas with The Beatles promises to be a night of fun. Abbey Road recreates an authentic Beatles concert experience, with period-accurate costume changes, too. Don't miss this special night filled with Abbey Road's mash-ups of Christmas classics and Beatles faves.

Tickets are $28.50-$78.50 and may be purchased online at UISpac.com by phone at (217) 206-6160 or at the UIS Ticket Office. The show is appropriate for all ages.

With their tight harmonies, flawless note for note renditions of Beatles hits, custom-tailored costumes, vintage instruments, Liverpudlian dialect and precise attention to every detail, Abbey Road has honed their show to become one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatle tribute acts in the world. Abbey Road recreates the magic, music, wit and charm of the Beatles, including the Fab Four's cheeky personalities, familiar onstage banter and patter between songs.

The band earned a "Roar of the Crowd" award in 2009 for being the highest online rated production for the week. The show was ranked higher than Ain't Misbehavin' at the Ahmanson Theatre, Dirty Dancing at the Pantages Theatre and a national tour of Hairspray.

Three costume changes cover the full range of the Beatle experience and beyond, with authentic early black Beatle suits, Sgt. Pepper's regalia and Abbey Road attire. Hear the piccolo trumpet solo on Penny Lane and the full orchestration of A Day in the Life. Relive the emotional intensity of Paul's moving Yesterday solo, as well as the high energy of stadium songs like Twist and Shout and other Beatle hits.