CELEBRACIÓN DE LA MÚSICA LATINOAMERICANA Comes To Nichols Concert Hall

The Music Institute of Chicago has partnered with Strings of Latin America and the Reverón Piano Trio to produce Celebración de la Música Latinoamericana, a three-concert guest artist series featuring music by Latin-American composers in April and May at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. The performances also will be available via livestream.

Celebración de la Música Latinoamericana highlights the richness and diversity of classical repertoire written by Latin-American composers. By complementing the performances with community education activities focused on Latin-American music, Celebración de la Música Latinoamericana shines a spotlight on a group of composers and their music-classical repertoire that has long been under-represented or unheard.

Music Institute President and CEO Dr. Mark George said, "We are honored to collaborate with the Reverón Piano Trio and Strings of Latin America to present world-class artists performing exciting, rarely heard repertoire in a landmark performance space. This is music that needs to be heard!"

Strings of Latin America (SOLA) is an official partner of The Sphinx Organization with the purpose of generating social engagement through the promotion of diversity in the classical music world. The Music Institute hopes to make Celebración de la Música Latinoamericana an annual concert series at Nichols Concert Hall and include a robust education component, which will be available to K-12 schools and other organizations in the community.

Opening the series on Friday, April 1 is the Reverón Piano Trio (above) featuring violinist Simón Gollo, Music Institute faculty cellist Horacio Contreras, and pianist Ana María Otamendi. Named after Venezuelan visual artist Armando Reverón, one of the earliest American modernists, the Trio's main goal is to introduce audiences to under-represented music from Latin America alongside contemporary and standard repertoire. The program includes works by Ricardo Lorenz (Venezuela), Manuel Ponce (Mexico), and Joaquín Turina (España).

The series continues Friday, April 22 with KAIA String Quartet (above), featuring violinists Victoria Moreira and Naomi Culp, violist Amanda Grimm, and cellist Hope DeCelle. Devoted to promoting the rich and colorful music of Latin America, KAIA is active in the U.S. and abroad, as well as in the Chicago music scene, and is in residence at DePaul University's Community Music Division. The program includes works by José Bragato, Claudio Santoro, Silvestre Revueltas, Elbio Barilari, and Astor Piazzolla.

Concluding the series on Friday, May 13 are Venezuelan musicians Pacho Flores on trumpet and Elena Abend on piano (below). Flores, who earned First Prize in the "Maurice André" International Competition, the most distinguished trumpet competition in the world, thrives in classical and popular music styles. Abend, who received the William Schuman Prize for outstanding achievement and leadership in music, has performed recitals and chamber concerts as well as toured and recorded with major orchestras of Venezuela. The program includes works by Pablo Sarasate, Astor Piazzolla , Antonio Sánchez Pedro, Pacho Flores, Santiago Báez Cervantes, Paquito D'Rivera, and Enrique Crespo.

For concert updates, visit nicholsconcerthall.org

Nichols Concert Hall is currently operating at full capacity, subject to future changes mandated by the State of Illinois, CDC, or other applicable local authorities. To ensure the safety of all persons on site, the Music Institute of Chicago requires that, upon entry to an event, all visitors older than the age of five show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination status OR a negative COVID PCR test processed within 48 hours of the day of the event. Visitors who have recently traveled internationally are not permitted in Nichols Concert Hall unless they show proof of a negative COVID PCR test taken three to five days after returning to the United States. The Music Institute additionally requires all audience members ages two and older to wear a mask over their nose and mouth for the duration of the event. Masks will be provided to those who do not have them. If you are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 the day of the performance, including fever, shortness of breath, or coughing, do not attend the event. Please note: All artists and staff on site are fully vaccinated. Vaccinated performers and presenters are not required to wear masks while on stage.

Celebración de la Música Latinoamericana:

Reverón Trio-Friday, April 1

KAIA String Quartet-Friday, April 22

Pacho Flores and Elena Abend-Friday, May 13

all at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

In-person tickets are $50 for VIP seating and $25 in advance,

available at nicholsconcerthall.org, and $30 at the door.

Livestream access to the pre-concert talk and concert is $25,

available at nicholsconcerthall.org.

All programming is subject to change.

The Nichols Concert Hall concert series is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and sponsorship from ITW.