CAAD Partners LLC & The Cutting Room Present "CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG - A BIG BAND CABARET MUSICAL" in its NYC DEBUT on Saturday December 7th, at The Cutting Room. 44 East 32nd Street, NY, 10016.

This rock'n cabaret musical was inspired by the big band era, celebrating the love, romance & acceptance people find at Christmas time. Featuring original rock, blues, and jazz music & lyrics performed by the Christmas Ain't A Drag Orchestra.

Tickets are $50.00 - $75.00 (VIP TICKETS) Doors open at 7:00 pm. Showtime 8:00 pm. RSVP : Ticket Link

The show tells the tale of four lonely individuals whose lives intersect at a nightclub on Christmas Eve. Brad has lost love and is eager to find it. Holly is always looking for love but never seems to hold on to it. Trish has walled herself away from love. And, Nick is trying to break those walls down. Then there's Benedict, the owner of the club - a bah humbug kinda' guy. In the end, love conquers all! They discover love and the magic of the holiday - proving Christmas should never be a Drag!

For the last two years, the show's creative team, David George and Executive Producers' Ric Zivic and Abbe Sparks have been developing CHRISTMAS AIN'T A DRAG - The Cabaret Musical at iconic venue, The Cutting Room. Now, as CAAD PARTNERS, LLC, they are thrilled to Premiere the show next month in NYC.

Creative Team: Creator: David George, Executive Producers: Abbe Sparks and Ric Zivic, Choreographer: Billy Blanks, Jr., Dance Captain: Abdiel Jacobsen, Music & Lyrics by David George and George Johnsen, Music Director: Bob Malone





