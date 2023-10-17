Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Just In Time For The Holidays

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE), the professional Equity theater company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center (MAC), launches its 2023-2024 season with “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, directed by BTE Associate Artistic Director Amelia Barrett* Thursday, Nov. 16 – Sunday, Dec. 17. There will be a preview performance Thursday, Nov. 16. Press opening is Friday, Nov. 17.



“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” is a sequel to Jane Austen's beloved novel “Pride and Prejudice,” the coming-of-age story from 1813 that surrounds manners and the repercussions of superficial judgements. The show, set two years after the original story, highlights the bookish, stubbornly honest Mary Bennet (the middle Bennet sister and the plainest of her siblings) and her journey to find love after believing she never would.



Broadway World says, “If you own a dog-eared copy of ‘Pride and Prejudice,' or recall fondly any of the movie adaptations you should be in heaven.” The Chicago Sun-Times calls the show, “…a gem – ideal for the holiday season!”



“Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” was originally produced in November 2016, simultaneously by Northlight Theatre in Skokie, Ill., Round House Theatre in Bethesda, Md.,

and Marin Theatre Company in Mill Valley, Calif. The production was one of the most produced plays in the United States in 2018 with 18 productions that year.



“Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon have done an outstanding job at creating a wonderful, delightful, romantic holiday comedy that also incorporates the key messages of the season of the joy of family and helping others,” says Barrett. “I know our audiences will love it, but I'm also excited to give them the opportunity to see this amazing cast featuring the next generation of stars of Chicago's theater scene.”



The cast, culled from Chicago and the suburbs, features Katherine Abel (Anne de Bourgh), Whitney Dottery (Mary Bennet), Charlotte Foster (Jane Bingley), Robert Hunter Bry (Fitzwilliam Darcy), Danielle Kerr (Lydia Wickham), Paige Klopfenstein (Elizabeth Darcy), Daniel Millhouse* (Arthur de Bourgh) and Benedict L. Slabik II (Charles Bingley).



The design team includes Amelia Barrett+* (Direction), Jess Kuehnau Wardell (Scenic Design), Aly Renee Amidei+^ (Costume Design), Garrett Bell (Lighting Design) Christopher Kriz (Sound Design) and Rachel Lambert (Properties Design). Stage Manager is Sara West* Assistant Stage Manager is Riley Skalski. Student Assistant Stage Manager (and BTE Stage Management Scholar) is Nick Washington.



Gunderson is an American playwright, screenwriter and short story author who was recognized by American Theatre magazine as America's most produced living playwright. Focusing on female figures in history, science and literature, Gunderson has held this title since 2016 and has had more than 20 plays produced including “I and You,” “Emilie: La Marquise Du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight,” “Parts They Call Deep,” “Background” and “We Won't Sleep.”



Melcon, a dramaturg, administrator and writer, is Director of New Play Development at the Marin Theatre Company. As a dramaturg, Melcon consults with playwrights and authors, and assists them in structuring new plays. Melcon has helped develop more than 30 productions.



Director Barrett has directed and served as dialect coach for multiple BTE productions, where she is Associate Artistic Director and has been a member of the acting ensemble for the last 20 years. As an actor, she has appeared with other local, regional, and international companies. She is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association as well as the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists. She holds a Master of Fine Arts degree in acting and a Graduate Certificate in Laban Movement Analysis. In addition, she is Chair and a professor of theater at College of DuPage.



Buffalo Theatre Ensemble (BTE) presents “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, directed by Amelia Barrett at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Nov. 16 – Dec. 17. There will be a preview Thursday, Nov. 16. Press opening is Friday, Nov. 17. Performances are Thursday – Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. (No performance Thanksgiving Nov. 23. Two performances Saturday Nov. 25 at 3 & 8 p.m.)



There will be an ASL performance at 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7. To purchase tickets for designated seating near the interpreters, please contact the Box Office.



Tickets are $44. For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630.942.4000. The Box Office is open noon - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday and two hours prior to performance.



Please note: this play contains adult themes and language.

Related Events:

· Pre-show discussion with director and designers Thursday, Nov. 16

· Post-show discussion with director, actors and crew Friday, Nov. 24.



The mission of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble is to provide a forum in which artists, scholars, writers, students and community members explore new ideas and provocative issues through the production of quality theater for the enjoyment of its audiences. Since 1986 BTE has staged more than 125 productions.



The Ensemble members are Aly Renee Amidei^, Robert Jordan Bailey*, Amelia Barrett* (Associate Artistic Director), Bryan Burke* (Business Manager), Robyn Coffin, Rebecca Cox, Lisa Dawn, Nick DuFloth, Jon Gantt, Connie Canaday Howard* (Managing Artistic Director), Christopher Kriz^, Laura Leonardo Ownby, Michael W. Moon, Kurt Naebig*, Galen G. Ramsey*, William “Sandy” Smillie, Kelli Walker and Norm Woodel.



*Denotes member of Actors' Equity; +Denotes member of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble; ^Denotes member of United Scenic Artists



Buffalo Theatre Ensemble is partially supported and funded by generous grants from Arts DuPage, Choose DuPage, College of DuPage Foundation, The Norm Woodel Inspiration Fund, the DuPage Foundation, Benevity, Illinois Arts Council Agency and the generous support of the College of DuPage Trustees and the McAninch Arts Center Staff.





McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage is located 25 miles west of Chicago near I-88 and I-355. It houses three indoor performance spaces (the 780-seat proscenium Belushi Performance Hall; the 186-seat soft-thrust Playhouse Theatre; and the versatile black box Studio Theatre), the outdoor Lakeside Pavilion, plus the Cleve Carney Museum of Art and classrooms for the college's academic programming. The MAC has presented theater, music, dance and visual art to more than 1.5 million people since its opening in 1986 and typically welcomes more than 100,000 patrons from the greater Chicago area to more than 230 performances each season. For more information visit AtTheMAC.org.



From Nov. 24 through Dec.17 the MAC Giving Tree is accepting food donations for COD Fuel Pantry, and books, candles, board games, socks/slippers and more for Metropolitan Family Services DuPage. Bring items to the MAC lobby.

Select Region Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Michigan Edmonton Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Louisville Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans New Zealand Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Dakota South Africa South Bend South Carolina St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa/St. Petersburg Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita