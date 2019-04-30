Brown Paper Box Co.'s HOLDING ON: A COMMUNITY CABARET To Feature Comedy Duo Evan & Mary-Jane and More

Fresh off their Jeff Award nomination for Little Women the Musical, Brown Paper Box Co. is excited to begin their 2019/2020 season with a new cabaret event.



For 2 nights only, Holding On is a community-focused cabaret at Under the Gun Theater, coordinated by Artistic Director Kristi Szczepanek, produced by Managing Director Anna Schutz, and hosted by Artistic Associate Samm Gatwood.

Art, like life, is "a solo sport... with partners." Inspired by the first play of our season, the Midwest premiere of Grace, or the Art of Climbing by L M Feldman, Brown Paper Box Co. invites you to enjoy a night of songs, stories, and laughter performed by company members and friends. Join our community of artists side-by-side as they perform in duos and groups as we continue to hold on & support one another when times feel tough. Admission $15 presale and $20 at the door. Additional information & ticket can be found by visiting www.BrownPaperBox.org.



Holding On: A Community Cabaret features performances by comedy duo Evan & Mary Jane (Evan Mills and Brittany Flynn), Leah Brock, Brad Brubaker, Samantha Beth (Host), Rachel Hoovler, Matthew Fayfer (BPBCo.'s Little Women the Musical), Sarah Ford (BPBCo.'s Little Women the Musical), Amanda Raquel Martinez, Elissa Newcorn (BPBCo.'s They're Playing Our Song), Audrey Ney, Ron Popp, & BPBCo. executive members Anna Schutz and Kristi Szczepanek. With special guests Abigail Cline, Sam Fain, Jenni Hadley, Antoine McKay, Julia Merchant, and Matthew Muñiz.



"We've been reflecting on the power and support of community here at BPBCo., so we're leaning into and celebrating community's ins and outs this season," says Artistic Director Kristi Szczepanek. "Whether it's in Lakeview, Andersonville, or any neighborhood in between, our ninth season focuses on telling stories about the many ways one can lean on - and be lifted up by - individual communities."





