Broken Nose Theatre Announces New Ensemble Members And Paper Trail Playwrights

Broken Nose Theatre is pleased to announce a major expansion of the company by welcoming twelve new ensemble members. BNT has also chosen the 2020-21 playwrights for The Paper Trail, the company's new-play development program.

BNT's new ensemble member include Cat Davis, Catherine Dildillian, August Forman, Liz Gomez, Tony Ingram, Arielle Leverett, Ben F. Locke, Therese Ritchie, William Anthony Sebastian Rose II, Rachel M. Sypniewski, Seth Torres and Revon Yousif.

In a joint statement, BNT Artistic Director Elise Marie Davis and Managing Director Rose Hamill said, "We're so excited to finally share this news! Since taking the reins of Broken Nose Theatre two seasons ago, one of our top priorities following our reorganizing as an ensemble-based theatre company was to expand the artistic family. These twelve incredible artists have worked with us across the span of our entire production history. Each brings them an exciting new voice that we're thrilled to have in our internal conversations, as well as a dynamic skill set that we can't wait to share with all of you in the future, both virtually and (when it becomes safe to do so) in-person. Please join us in welcoming them to the Broken Nose family."

The Paper Trail playwrights for 2020-21 include Rachel DuBose and Lane Anthony Lane Flores. Paper Trail is BNT's longstanding new-play development program, in which the company partners with outside artists to provide institutional support, dramaturgical sessions and private table readings to help them bring their newest idea from seed to finished script. Then, in the playwright's second season of involvement, BNT serves as their literary agency of sorts, sending the new plays to theaters across the country and providing a level of advocacy for the work in hopes of finding the pieces a theatrical home.