Broadway in Chicago Moves Up Curtain Times

Shows will now be starting at 7pm, rather than 8pm.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 1 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Video: Watch Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo Photo 3 Video: Watch Hilty & Simard in a New DEATH BECOMES HER Promo
Jennifer Morrison to Lead All-Women Cast of THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre Photo 4 Jennifer Morrison to Lead THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre

Broadway in Chicago Moves Up Curtain Times

The Chicago Tribune has reported that curtain times for theatre productions are moving up in the city. Broadway in Chicago has told customers to check their tickets as shows will now be starting at 7pm, rather than 8pm.

Read the full story HERE

Demand for theatre tickets has moved from Saturday nights to Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the earlier start times are trending. Concerts are starting earlier, and restaurants' peak reservation demand is at 6, rather than at 8. 

There are a few factors influencing this trend, including a leftover affect from COVID-19 when restaurants closed earlier due to reduced demand, and the rise of people working from home, who do not need to commute into the city. 

BroadwayWorld previously reported on Broadway show start times, stating, "Though the 8 PM curtain is standard for evening performances, most Broadway productions have adopted a 7 PM start time for Tuesday evening performances." 



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Video: Get A First Look At RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre Photo
Video: Get A First Look At RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre

Get a first look at Chicago Shakespeare Theater's production of William Shakespeare’s Richard III, staged by Artistic Director Edward Hall in the Courtyard Theater, February 2–March 3 in all new video!

2
Mary Zimmermans THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman Theatre Photo
Mary Zimmerman's THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre Manilow Resident Director Mary Zimmerman’s newest production, The Matchbox Magic Flute, has extended its run before performances begin. Learn how to purchase tickets.

3
Video: Glenn Davis on PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo
Video: Glenn Davis on PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Watch as Steppenwolf Artistic Director Glenn Davis talks about bringing Purpose to Steppenwolf. 'That's what Steppenwolf does best!' Davis can’t say enough about the world premiere of PURPOSE and the incredible lineup of artists assembling to create this incendiary theatrical event.

4
Chicago Theatre Week Starts Today WIth Discounts on Chicago Productions Photo
Chicago Theatre Week Starts Today WIth Discounts on Chicago Productions

 Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets, takes place February 8-18, 2024. 

More Hot Stories For You

Mary Zimmerman's THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman TheatreMary Zimmerman's THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE Extends at Goodman Theatre
Chicago Theatre Week Starts Today WIth Discounts on Chicago ProductionsChicago Theatre Week Starts Today WIth Discounts on Chicago Productions
EASTER BUNNY BINGO Returns to Chicago Next MonthEASTER BUNNY BINGO Returns to Chicago Next Month
Refracted Theatre Company Reveals 2024 SeasonRefracted Theatre Company Reveals 2024 Season

Videos

Get A First Look At RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre Video
Get A First Look At RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre
Glenn Davis on PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Glenn Davis on PURPOSE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA Video
Watch Alessandro Corbelli Sing 'Miei Rampolli Femminini' from Rossini's CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists in Chicago Romance Language: French Songs for Lovers, Feat. Various Artists
Le Piano Chicago (2/12-2/12)Tracker PHOTOS
On Your Feet in Chicago On Your Feet
Sangamon Auditorium (3/05-3/05)
The St. John Passion in Chicago The St. John Passion
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (3/10-3/10)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in Chicago Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Coronado Performing Arts Center (4/12-4/12)
Blade Runner In Concert in Chicago Blade Runner In Concert
Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University (2/17-2/17)
Love Songs are Weird, and other reasons I'm single in Chicago Love Songs are Weird, and other reasons I'm single
Davenports Piano Bar & Cabaret (2/12-2/12)
Tchaikovsky & Shostakovich in Chicago Tchaikovsky & Shostakovich
Chicago Symphony Center (2/23-2/27)
Such a Lot of Guns and So Few Brains: A Live Reading of The Big Sleep in Chicago Such a Lot of Guns and So Few Brains: A Live Reading of The Big Sleep
Ghostlight Ensemble (2/15-2/15)
The Diary of Anne Frank (One-Act) in Chicago The Diary of Anne Frank (One-Act)
Greenhouse Theater Center (2/16-3/24)
Beauty and the Beast in Chicago Beauty and the Beast
Beverly Arts Center (1/19-4/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You