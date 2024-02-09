Broadway in Chicago Moves Up Curtain Times

The Chicago Tribune has reported that curtain times for theatre productions are moving up in the city. Broadway in Chicago has told customers to check their tickets as shows will now be starting at 7pm, rather than 8pm.

Demand for theatre tickets has moved from Saturday nights to Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the earlier start times are trending. Concerts are starting earlier, and restaurants' peak reservation demand is at 6, rather than at 8.

There are a few factors influencing this trend, including a leftover affect from COVID-19 when restaurants closed earlier due to reduced demand, and the rise of people working from home, who do not need to commute into the city.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on Broadway show start times, stating, "Though the 8 PM curtain is standard for evening performances, most Broadway productions have adopted a 7 PM start time for Tuesday evening performances."