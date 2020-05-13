Broadway in Chicago Cancels DEAR EVAN HANSEN Engagement Due to the Health Crisis

With a ban on mass gatherings still in effect for the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago, Broadway In Chicago announced today that the upcoming engagement of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, originally scheduled for July 7 - September 27, 2020, at the CIBC Theatre, has been cancelled.

Broadway In Chicago is working with the producers to bring DEAR EVAN HANSEN back to Chicago in 2022, with specific dates to be announced.

All ticketholders and individual ticket buyers will be refunded via their point of purchase.

For questions:

If you purchased through Ticketmaster, click here for more information.

If you purchased through the box office, email Broadway In Chicago at CustomerService@BroadwayInChicago.com.

If you are a Broadway In Chicago Subscriber, email Subscriptions@BroadwayInChicago.com.

If you purchased your tickets through Broadway In Chicago Group Sales, email GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.





