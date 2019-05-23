Broadway in Chicago Announces Memorial Day Weekend Offer for FOUR CHORDS AND A GUN For the Military

As a special "thank you" to the military, FOUR CHORDS AND A GUN announces current and veteran military members are eligible to receive up to four free tickets to FOUR CHORDS AND A GUN at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) from Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 27.

Tickets are limited and subject to availability. Interested participants must show their military ID at the Broadway Playhouse box office during open hours, starting Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 27. This offer is valid only in person.

FOUR CHORDS AND A GUN written by actor John Ross Bowie (The Big Bang Theory, Speechless) reveals the drama-filled 1979 recording session that led to The Ramones album, End of the Century, produced by Phil Spector.

Based on Bowie's exhaustive research, the script delves into the personal tensions between the punk band members as well as their often-violent struggles with Spector. It's a powerful story both funny and touching - which explores the Ramones, Linda Daniele (the woman who loved two of them) and the charismatic, destructive Spector.

Individual tickets are currently on sale and range in price from $39.95-$69.95 with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 19 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining more than 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Cadillac Palace Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place and presenting Broadway shows at the Auditorium Theatre. Broadway In Chicago proudly celebrates 2019 as the Year of Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories