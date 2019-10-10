Brightside Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, opens their 9th Season - Guilty Pleasures -with this family friendly holiday musical - A Christmas Carol the Musical. Performing at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth Street in Naperville November 29 - December 15. Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497). The press performance is Friday, November 29 at 8pm.

The holiday season is just not the same without a bit of Scrooge! Playing for ten years at New York's Madison Square Garden, Charles Dickens' classic gets the full Broadway treatment by Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island) as they reawaken the true spirit of Christmas with a heart-stirring tale of beauty and redemption.

A Christmas Carol the Musical is a spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens' well-known story of Ebenezer Scrooge as a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others, greeting Christmas cheer with an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" However, thanks to the guidance of three ghosts, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful, "Happy Christmas!" A Christmas Carol the Musical is an ideal guilty pleasure for your family to create a beautiful holiday experience.

A talented ensemble of actors makes up the Cast of A Christmas Carol the Musical:

Stan Austin, Michelle Bollinger, Jonathan Booth, Sarah Breidenbach, Luke Brock, Andrew Buel, Cooper Carlisle, Dana Clouser, Miranda Colin, Michael Crowell, Kelley Dale, Juliana Filapek, Myrrh Gobenciong, Jane Hoshell, Kitty Karn, Amanda Kornak, Thomas Mansour, Robert McDonough, Katy Mitchell, Sean Rhead Christine Ronna, Ella Schuler, Querron Smith, Tyler Sonkin, Ben Weiss, and Willa Zatzenbloom.

Tickets: $30 Discounts: Students/Seniors$25.Groups 10+ /$23-$25. Tickets are on sale now at www.brightsidetheatre.com, by phone 630-447-TIXS (8497) or the night of the performance at the box office at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College.





