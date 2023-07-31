Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sutton Foster Will Perform Benefit Concert For Aurora's Paramount Theatre

The performance is on Friday, October 20.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Photo 1 VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast for AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical Photo 3 Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast for AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical
Cast Set for Chicago Premiere of POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo 4 Cast Set for Chicago Premiere of POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sutton Foster Will Perform Benefit Concert For Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Two of Broadway's biggest stars, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sutton Foster, will bring their incredible talents to downtown Aurora one-night-only, Friday, October 20, to perform live on Paramount Theatre's historic stage.

An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell & Sutton Foster, a fundraising gala and concert for Paramount Theatre, promises a night of live entertainment with all of the glitz and glamour of a true Broadway-style show. 

Brian Stokes Mitchell is a Tony Award-winning performer with a long list of Broadway credits to his name, famous for his powerful voice and charismatic stage presence. Mitchell also has a strong connection to Paramount Artistic Director, Jim Corti. In 1997, they performed together in the first Broadway production of Ragtime, and were on stage together again just last March at the 25th Anniversary Ragtime Reunion Concert.

Sutton Foster is a Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer, most recently seen on Broadway as Marian Paroo opposite Hugh Jackman in The Music Man. Her acclaimed performance earned her seventh Tony award nomination as well as the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.

“Paramount Theatre has a long history of bringing world-class entertainment to its community, but megastars from Broadway like Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sutton Foster, together on our beautiful stage, on the same night? That's a concert not to be missed,” said Jim Corti, Artistic Director, Paramount Theatre, adding, “By attending this fundraising concert, our patrons will not only enjoy unforgettable live performances, but also support Paramount's ongoing mission.”

An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell & Sutton Foster starts with an exclusive pre-concert reception and sit-down dinner at 5 p.m. in Paramount's Meyer Ballroom, in the North Island Center, 8 E. Galena Blvd. The concert begins at 8 p.m at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd.

Tables of 10 are $5,000-$25,000, and include the pre-show gala, concert, premium or preferred seating. A limited number of individual tickets for the gala are available. Concert tickets are $55-$155.

For concert tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.  




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Video: Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Photo
Video: Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre

Check out clips from Kokandy Productions' THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre through September 3!

2
BURN – A FOLK MUSICAL to Host Public Presentations Following Developmental Workshops Photo
BURN – A FOLK MUSICAL to Host Public Presentations Following Developmental Workshops

The new musical Burn – A Folk Musical, will have public presentations on July 29 and 30, 2023, following a three-week developmental workshop at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

3
BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO: JOHN MICHAEL DIAS SINGS NEIL SEDAKA to Play Marriott Theatre Photo
BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO: JOHN MICHAEL DIAS SINGS NEIL SEDAKA to Play Marriott Theatre

Get ready for a toe-tapping journey through Neil Sedaka's timeless hits in Marriott Theatre's latest production, 'Breaking Up is Hard to Do.' John Michael Dias takes center stage in this energetic tribute, showcasing Sedaka's chart-topping songs. Don't miss out on this unforgettable musical experience - book your tickets now!

4
World Premiere of QUANTUM LOVERS: THE MUSICAL to Explore the Turbulent Love Affair of Youn Photo
World Premiere of QUANTUM LOVERS: THE MUSICAL to Explore the Turbulent Love Affair of Young Albert Einstein

Get ready to be swept away by the world premiere of 'Quantum Lovers: The Musical.' Follow the captivating journey of a young Albert Einstein as he navigates a turbulent love affair. Running at the West End Theater from September 15th to November 30th, this musical is not to be missed.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Video Video: Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre
First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre Video
First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video
Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elgin Symphony Orchestra
Raue Center For The Arts (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle Chicago
The Lincoln Lodge (5/10-12/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant & Piggie's
The Marriott Theatre (7/14-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live In Concert
Cadillac Palace Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (2/17-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heirloom: Jeffrey Kahane Plays Gabriel Kahane with the CSO
The Pavilion at Ravinia (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant and Piggie's "We Are in a Play"
The Marriott Theatre (7/14-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Cadillac Palace Theatre (12/19-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You