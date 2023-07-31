Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sutton Foster Will Perform Benefit Concert For Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Two of Broadway's biggest stars, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sutton Foster, will bring their incredible talents to downtown Aurora one-night-only, Friday, October 20, to perform live on Paramount Theatre's historic stage.

An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell & Sutton Foster, a fundraising gala and concert for Paramount Theatre, promises a night of live entertainment with all of the glitz and glamour of a true Broadway-style show.

Brian Stokes Mitchell is a Tony Award-winning performer with a long list of Broadway credits to his name, famous for his powerful voice and charismatic stage presence. Mitchell also has a strong connection to Paramount Artistic Director, Jim Corti. In 1997, they performed together in the first Broadway production of Ragtime, and were on stage together again just last March at the 25th Anniversary Ragtime Reunion Concert.

Sutton Foster is a Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer, most recently seen on Broadway as Marian Paroo opposite Hugh Jackman in The Music Man. Her acclaimed performance earned her seventh Tony award nomination as well as the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.

“Paramount Theatre has a long history of bringing world-class entertainment to its community, but megastars from Broadway like Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sutton Foster, together on our beautiful stage, on the same night? That's a concert not to be missed,” said Jim Corti, Artistic Director, Paramount Theatre, adding, “By attending this fundraising concert, our patrons will not only enjoy unforgettable live performances, but also support Paramount's ongoing mission.”

An Evening with Brian Stokes Mitchell & Sutton Foster starts with an exclusive pre-concert reception and sit-down dinner at 5 p.m. in Paramount's Meyer Ballroom, in the North Island Center, 8 E. Galena Blvd. The concert begins at 8 p.m at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd.

Tables of 10 are $5,000-$25,000, and include the pre-show gala, concert, premium or preferred seating. A limited number of individual tickets for the gala are available. Concert tickets are $55-$155.

For concert tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.