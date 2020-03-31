Bolshoi Ballet June Performances At The Auditorium Theatre Postponed

The Bolshoi Ballet's performances of Swan Lake at the Auditorium Theatre, originally scheduled for June 10-14, 2020, have been postponed as a result of virus. The Auditorium Theatre is working closely with the company to schedule new dates and will share this information as soon as possible.

"We are disappointed we cannot present this world-renowned company as originally planned this summer," says Rich Regan, Auditorium Theatre CEO. "We greatly look forward to their return to Chicago, and hope to announce new performance dates in the coming weeks."

The Auditorium Theatre has launched various online initiatives to keep audiences engaged while the theatre is closed to the public. Visit AuditoriumTheatre.org to learn more.





