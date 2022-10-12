Blue Man Group Chicago Hots Special Halloween Weekend Performances October 29-30

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 12, 2022  
Blue Man Group Chicago will celebrate the spookiest season of the year by hosting two special Halloween-themed performances at the Briar Street Theatre (3133 North Halsted) Saturday, October 29 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, October 30 at 1 p.m.

Each scary-fun performance will feature pre-show face painting in the theater lobby, Halloween-inspired surprises during the show and celebratory goodie bags for all children who arrive in costume. After the performance, audience members will be invited to the theater lobby for photo opportunities with the Blue Men.

During both Halloween shows, cash donations will be collected on-site for After School
Matters, a non-profit organization that provides Chicago teens the opportunity to explore their passions and develop their talents through free after-school and summer programs across the city.

Celebrating 25 years in Chicago this fall, Blue Man Group originally debuted at the Briar Street Theatre in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood in 1997. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

Blue Man Group Chicago tickets start at $49. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.blueman.com/chicago. In celebration of Blue Man Group Chicago's 25th anniversary, Illinois residents can receive 25 percent off select seats now through December 1, 2022 by visiting www.blueman.com/chicago/offers. A full show schedule and pricing can be found at www.blueman.com/chicago.

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.


Regional Awards


