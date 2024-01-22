Blank Theatre Company Announces Their 2024 Season & New Company Members

Blank Theatre Company announces their 2024 season featuring two full-length productions and new additions to the company.

ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY is the first mainstage production of the season and runs May 10th - June 9th at The Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 N Clark St. in Andersonville. Opening night is Monday, May 13th. ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY features music by Cy Coleman, book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and is based on a play by Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur (as well as a play by Bruce Millholland). ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY is a lively musical comedy set in the 1930s, featuring a glamorous journey aboard a luxury train where egos clash, romance blossoms, and theatrical shenanigans unfold, delivering a delightful blend of humor and heart. ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY will be directed by Blank's co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan and choreography by Jennifer Cupani.

The Mad Ones closes out the season and runs July 12th - August 11th at The Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 N Clark St. in Andersonville. Opening night is Monday, July 15th. The Mad Ones is a musical by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk. The Mad Ones is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

The Mad Ones invites audiences on an introspective and rebellious exploration of youth, self-discovery, and the pursuit of authenticity, as a group of high school seniors grapple with the complexities of growing up in this poignant and energetic musical featuring songs like "Freedom" and "Run Away With Me". The Mad Ones will be directed by Wyatt Kent with musical direction by Aaron Kaplan.

In addition to the season announcement, Blank is thrilled to announce the addition of new company members Rachel Guth and Halli Morgan. Last seen as Ilona in Blank's 2022 production of SHE LOVES ME (Jeff Nomination - Best Performer in a Supporting Role), Rachel Guth joins as a company member and contributor to Blank's artistic goals. Halli Morgan, who understudied Blank's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, joins as the Marketing Coordinator.

"This season, we are excited to bring audiences a Chicago premiere from two of the most exciting young musical theatre writers today and a classic musical not seen in Chicago in more than 30 years. In our new home of the Bramble Arts Loft, audiences will be treated to intimate, inventive, and imaginative productions of these works featuring Chicago's best rising musical theatre talent. You won't want to miss the opportunity to see these rarely-produced gems." says co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos

Adds co-Artistic director Dustin Rothbart "ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY has not been seen in the city proper since its national tour in the 1980s. This will be the very first fully Chicago production of this golden age classic full of zany characters. The rarity of this title makes it a can't miss event for any lover of musical theater history. The Mad Ones features songs that have been in the MT zeitgeist for almost 15 years now and we're thrilled to be presenting the Chicago premiere and introducing audiences to this charming, deep coming of age story".