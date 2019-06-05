Blank Theatre Company Announces 2nd Season And New Artistic Staff Members

Blank Theatre Company Co-Artistic Director's Dustin Rothbart and Danny Kapinos announce their second season.

The season opens in December with the Tony Award winning musical comedy THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD by Rupert Holmes. Co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos will direct with choreography by Britta Lynn Schlicht and musical direction by Aaron Kaplan.

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD adapts Charles Dickens' unfinished murder-mystery novel as a comedy in the music hall tradition. As Dickens died before finishing the novel, the cast will perform the ending voted on by the audience each night.

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD previews December 7th & 8th and runs December 10th-29th at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway St., Chicago, IL 60640, in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

The season continues with the Tony Award winning musical NINE with a book by Arthur Kopit and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. NINE will be directed by Elyse Dolan after directing last season's "Blackbird". Britta Lynn Schlicht will choreograph.

Based on the classic film 8 1/2 by Federico Fellini, NINE tells the story of a visionary film director and the frustrations of the many women in his life. Maury Yeston's seductive score will transport audiences to Italy in the 1960s.

NINE previews March 28th & 29th and runs March 31st-April 26th at Raven Theater, 6157 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60660, in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood

Closing out the season will be a play to be announced later for production in Summer 2020. Additional information is available at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.

To kick off the season, Blank will be hosting their annual fundraiser "The Next Page" on Monday, June 24th at Stage 773 at 7:30pm. The event will feature hors d'oeuvres, silent auction, drinks and musical entertainment including a preview of the season and a reunion performance by the cast of Blank's sold out inaugural hit production of "Spring Awakening". Performers to be announced. Tickets are on sale at www.blanktheatrecompany.org.

Co-Artistic Director Danny Kapinos says "Part of Blank Theatre Company's mission is to keep contemporary classics alive. We are thrilled to be presenting two wonderful, Tony-winning musicals, neither of which has been performed professionally in Chicago in over a decade. We are delighted to introduce new audiences to the riotous good time found in THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD and the deeply moving score of NINE."

Adds Co-Artistic Director Dustin Rothbart "After exploring 2 heavy hitting titles in our first season, I am excited for us to explore our lighter, fun side this December. We look forward to providing audiences with a hilarious alternative to traditional holiday programming. Furthermore, NINE features a predominately female cast and one of the most beautiful scores ever written for the stage. I am over the moon for us to be bringing this show back to Chicago".

Blank welcomes Andra Beatty as the new Director for Development. She will succeed current director Jackie McCollough who is leaving to pursue opportunities out of state. Says the artistic directors: "Jackie McCollough has been an integral part of the Blank leadership team and we would not be in the position we are to be producing on this scale without her. We wish her all the best in her new endeavors. We look forward to working with Miss Beatty to build a sustained future to keep us producing for many more seasons"

Additionally, Blank has added choreographer Britta Lynn Schlicht as a Company Member and Alisée Cattebeke as an Artistic Associate. Miss Schlicht will also serve as the company's Casting Associate.





