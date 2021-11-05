Black Ensemble's LADIES, LIVING AND LOVING LIFE Will Be Performed This Month

Black Ensemble Theater announces Ladies, Living and Loving Life by Black Ensemble Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor and Rhonda Preston, directed by Jackie Taylor and starring Rhonda Preston and Arzula Gardner. Performances are Friday, November 19 at 8:00pm, Saturday, November 20 at 3:00pm and 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 21 at 3:00 p.m. Seating is limited to 80 people per performance.

They are sisters. They are 81 (YaYa) and 82 (Raya) and each one has owned her own night club for 40 years. Raya's club is located on the Southside of Chicago and YaYa's club is located on the Northside of Chicago. These two lively ladies are still the main attraction in their night clubs, and they sing up a storm!

They sing everything - jazz, standards, pop, rock, and everything in between. Join us as we spend a wonderful musical evening with the ladies and experience their Northside and Southside clubs.

As with all Black Ensemble productions, the production will feature a live band led by Musical Director Robert Reddrick.

Tickets are $45 and available at www.blackensemble.org or (773) 769-4451. Advance reservations are required. E-tickets are encouraged.

Seating is limited to 80 people for social distancing purposes. The production runs 80 minutes and will be performed without an intermission. Masks are mandatory.

Black Ensemble Theater Founder, Executive Director and CEO Jackie Taylor states, "We are thrilled to be back and performing indoors to celebrate the best way we know how! Black Ensemble Theater's Concert Cabaret Series guarantees to lift your spirits and soothe your soul. Come join and make a joyful noise as the music moves you."



