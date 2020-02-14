Black Ensemble Theater to Open its 2020 Season With the World Premiere of Jackie Taylor's LEGENDS

Black Ensemble Theater opens its 2020 Season: Season of Change with Legends the Musical: A Civil Rights Movement, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, written and directed by Black Ensemble Theater Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor. Legends the Musical will be performed February 22-April 12, 2020 at the Black Ensemble Theater Cultural Center, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. The press opening is Thursday, March 5 at 7:30pm.

Jackie Taylor's Legends the Musical: A Civil Rights Movement, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow makes a bold statement against racism and discrimination of any kind. It is a dramatic presentation that speaks to the root of racism and how this disease has affected all of our daily lives. As you travel the journey, you will experience music like What's Going On, You've Got A Friend, Time to Make That Change, Stand By Me, Loves in Need of Love Today and many, many more. Legends the Musical: A Civil Rights Movement, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow may be uncomfortable at times, but audiences will come out of those moments feeling inspired, joyful and ready to make this world a better place.

"Legends the Musical: A Civil Rights Movement, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow is a bold musical journey that examines the effects of racism on America, a tribute to those who have fought against it and a demand for it to end. Legends is a serious call to action that will leave you with hope and an answer to the ongoing question, 'What can I do?' It is a call to action-to do something to address the disease of divisiveness rooted in our country." comments Jackie Taylor. "The understanding of racism begins with a healing, and Legends the Musical: A Civil Rights Movement, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow is a healing process.

Leading us through The Healing are Dwight Neal and Dawn Bless as The Guides. The Village People, also helping us through this life-changing journey, include Vincent Jordan, Jasmine Bomer, Blake Hawthorn, Colleen Perry, Blake Reasoner, Stewart Romeo, Hannah Simpson and MJ Rawls.

The musicians are led by musical director Robert Reddrick (drums) and include Adam Sherrod on (piano), Gary Baker (guitar) and Mark Miller (bass). Designers include Bek Lambrecht (set), Denise Karczewski (lights, Davis Samba (sound), Jackie Taylor (costumes), DJ Douglas (projections), Nicholas Belanger (technical director). The choreographer is Lemond D. Hayes. Original music is by Jackie Taylor. Jessica Moore is the company stage manager and Daryl Brooks is the Equity stage manager.

Tickets are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 or at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Tickets for regular season performances are priced at $55 for Thursdays and Saturday matinees; and $65 on Fridays, Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees. A 10% discount is available for students, seniors, and groups. Previews are $45.

The Black Ensemble Theater will continue with the 5 Play Card which allows the holder to see up to 5 plays for $210 which represents a $30% discount on full price tickets. The 5 Play Card is a flexible and can be used in any combination up to five times. For more details or to purchase a Five Play Card contact the box office at 773-769-4451.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You