Black Ensemble Extends A TASTE OF SOUL Through October 29

Black Ensemble Theater's Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor announces the two-week extension of the world premiere of A Taste of Soul, written and directed by Producing Managing Director Daryl D. Brooks. The production continues the hit 2023 Season of Excellence: Rejuvenation and now runs through October 29, 2023.

A Taste of Soul is an outstanding musical tribute to a genre of music that has influenced popular culture worldwide. Experience how Soul music has evolved from its Gospel roots to the pop culture sensation of today. With songs from some of Soul's greatest hit makers like Barry White, Lou Rawls, Al Green, Bobby Caldwell, Gladys Knight and duets from legends like Peaches & Herb, Ashford & Simpson - and the list goes on and on! A Taste of Soul is more than an appetizer, it is a gigantic musical feast full of fun and laughter - with a little history for good measure.

A Taste of Soul features Qiana McNary (Head Chef Qiana), Thee Ricky Harris (Head Chef Ricky), and ensemble members Caitlin Dobbins, Britt Edwards, Makenzy Jenkins, LaRon Jones, Vincent Jordan, Brandon Lewis, Spencer Davis Milford, Percy Nesbary III, and Trequon Tate,

The Music Director and arranger is Robert Reddrick. The band includes band leader Adam Sherod (conductor/keyboards), Myron Cherry (drums), Mike Dangeroux (guitar), Walter Harrington (bass), Bill MacFarland (trombone), Dudley Owens (saxophone), Isaac Armstead (trumpet) Chip Roy (guitar/understudy). The artistic team is Jackie Taylor (Executive Producer), Daryl D. Brooks (Writer and Director/Producing Managing Director), Robert Reddrick (Music Director), Reneisha Jenkins (Choreographer), Denise Karczewski (Lighting/Set/Co-Projection Design), Marquecia Jordan (Costume Designer) Keith Ryan (Wig Designer) Dj Douglass (Sound/Co-Projection Design), Harrison Orneals (Technical Director), and Jessica Moore (Equity Stage Manager).

Jackie Taylor states, “The 2023 Season of Excellence is subtitled Rejuvenation because the productions will focus on helping to reignite the passion, excitement and energy of returning to the vibrancy and vitality of experiencing a full season of outstanding theater.” Tickets are available at www.blackensemble.org, (773) 769-4451 and at the Black Ensemble Theater Box Office, 4450 N. Clark Street in Chicago. Performances are Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $56.50-$66.50 (fees included).

Masks are optional. Valet parking is available for $10 (cash only). Upcoming Productions and events include: The Other Cinderella Written and Directed by Jackie Taylor November 11, 2023 – December 31, 2023 Previews: November 11, 12, 17 and 18, 2023 Press Opening: Sunday, November 19, 2023 It's the 47th Anniversary of Jackie Taylor's holiday classic hit The Other Cinderella. It's been almost five decades and Cinderella is proving to be ageless. The story line remains the same – Cinderella is from the projects, the Stepmamma works at the Post Office, the Brothers are from the Hood, and the Fairygodmamma hails from Jamaica! At the helm of the Kingdom of Other is the King and the Queen and everybody – even Dorothy – has soul. This fun-filled story will have you laughing and dancing in the aisles.

Of course, “The Other Cinderella” always brings something new to the party every time she takes the stage. So expect a few intoxicating and wonderful surprises. The Other Cinderella has lasted for many generations because her message is timeless: “You'll have a lifetime of hopes and dreams of successes and failures in planning life's scheme – there will always be heartaches that you must go through, but you live through them all – because of the spirit in you.”

Founded in 1976, by the phenomenal producer, playwright and actress Jackie Taylor, Black Ensemble Theater is the only African American theater located in the culturally, racially, and ethnically diverse north side Uptown community. Through its Four Play Season of Excellence, The Black Ensemble Theater dazzles audiences locally, nationally, and internationally with outstanding original musicals that are entertaining, educational, and uplifting. The Black Ensemble Theater has produced more than 100 productions and employed over 5,000 artists.

The mission of the Black Ensemble Theater Company is to eradicate racism and its devastating effects upon society through the theater arts. For more information on the Black Ensemble Theater Company, visit Click Here or call 773-769-4451.