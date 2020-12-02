Black Ensemble Announce 2020 Holiday Extravaganza

The acclaimed Black Ensemble Theater, led by Founder and CEO Jackie Taylor, is celebrating the 2020 Holiday season with The Black Ensemble Virtual Holiday Extravaganza, written and directed by Producing Managing Director Daryl D. Brooks.

Filmed from the performers' homes and the theater, the evening will be filled with the joy and exuberance of the talented Black Ensemble cast and musicians. The production runs December 18-25, 2020.

Access to the production is $25 and can be purchased at www.BlackEnsembleTheater.org.

In these trying times when we may not be able to spend the holidays with our families, Black Ensemble Theater invites you to join ours-virtually! Watch as we bring you holiday classics performed by some of your favorite Black Ensemble superstars! Songs like "Little Drummer Boy," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," "Winter Wonderland" and many, many more! Tune in and enjoy as the Black Ensemble Theater presents our Virtual Holiday Extravaganza!!

The cast features Rhonda Preston, Kelvin Roston Jr, Alexis Roston, Vincent Jordan, Aeriel Williams, Dwight Neal, Robin DaSilva, Kevin Pollack and Cynthia Carter. The band is Robert Reddrick (Music Director/drums), Gary Baker (guitar), Dolpha Fowler (keys), and Mark Miller (bass).

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You