Beverly Theatre Guild Returns With MATILDA THE MUSICAL Next Week

Beverly Theatre Guild in Chicago is launching its season with Matilda The Musical next week. Performances are set for October 8, 9, & 10, 2021.

Learn more at https://btgonline.org/current-season/.

Matilda the Musical is a stage musical based on the 1988 children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. It was adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and directed for the stage by Matthew Warchus. The musical's narrative centres on Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis, who loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her teacher to reclaim her life. After a twelve-week trial run staged by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) at Stratford-upon-Avon from November 2010 to January 2011, it received its West End premiere on 24 November 2011 at the Cambridge Theatre and its Broadway premiere on 11 April 2013 at the Shubert Theatre.

Matilda the Musical has received widespread critical acclaim and box-office popularity, winning seven 2012 Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical-at the time, the most such awards ever won by a single show.[3] At the 2013 Olivier Awards, the show jointly held the record with the play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time[5] before both were overtaken by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2017 with nine awards;[6] however, Matilda the Musical still holds the record for most Olivier awards won by a musical, tying with Hamilton in 2018. Cleo Demetriou, Kerry Ingram, Eleanor Worthington Cox and Sophia Kiely shared a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. 10-year-old Eleanor Worthington became the youngest winner of the award in any category.[7] At the 2013 Tony Awards, the show won five awards, including the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for Dennis Kelly.

A Netflix film adaptation is currently in the works.