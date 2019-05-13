Bernadette Peters, Jay Leno, and More Lined Up at the Aurora Paramount

Internationally acclaimed music and comedy stars love Aurora's Paramount Theatre, where they perform for adoring fans on a beautiful Art Deco stage.

?Today, Paramount announced four major artists sure to play to sold-out houses in downtown Aurora in the coming months:

Bernadette Peters, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 8 p.m. Throughout her illustrious career, Peters has dazzled audiences and critics on stage, film and television, in concert, and on recordings. Best known for her work on stage, Peters recently starred in the hit Broadway musical Hello, Dolly! Here's your chance to see this vivacious mega-star perform live on Paramount's stage, too. Tickets are $49-$99.

Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at

8 p.m. Direct from London's West End, the U.K.'s finest George Michael tribute show you won't want to miss. This show is packed with crowd-pleasing anthems from Wham classics to the chart-topping success of the 80s albumFaith, plus the awesome tunes of the 90s. Fastlove stars Andrew Browning, one of Europe's leading and most accurate sound and lookalike to the singing star that is 'George Michael.' Don't miss an unforgettable evening celebrating a global superstar and all his favorite songs including "Careless Whisper," "Freedom," "Faith," "Father Figure," "Outside," "Jesus To A Child" and many more. Tickets are $37-$47.

Terry Fator, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Celebrity impressions, singing, comedy and ventriloquism, America's Got Talent season two winner Terry Fator does it all with the help of his hilarious puppet pals Winston, the Impersonating Turtle, Maynard Thompkins, the Elvis Impersonator, and many others. Now a staple on the Vegas strip, Simon Cowell even called Fator one of the best entertainers in the world. This is a family friendly show. Tickets are $79-$99. VIP packages also available from $174-$249.

Jay Leno, Friday, April 17, 2020 at 8 p.m. For more than two decades, Jay Leno was America's favorite late-night comedy host, dominating the airwaves, winning an Emmy and a slew of other awards, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Known as "the hardest working man in show business," Leno is synonymous with quality entertainment that's fun for the whole family. Tickets are $89-$109.

Tickets for all four shows go on special presale to 2019-20 Paramount Subscribers only Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

