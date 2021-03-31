Belmont Theater District Brings A Variety Of Entertainment And Education This Spring And Summer

The Belmont Theater District (BTD), Chicago's largest theater district located in the Lakeview and Lakeview East neighborhoods shares upcoming events from its members from March - June.

The BTD offers a variety of activities, classes, performances and more from many of its members. Belmont Theater District is funded and maintained by the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce and the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce. For more information on the organization or on individual events listed below go to BTDChicago.com.

Productions include (in alphabetical order by company name):

NOTE: Event details may change without notice, please go to BTDChicago.com for the most up to date listings and information.

STAND UP COMEDY

Laugh Factory

Variety of Live and Recorded Comedians and more

LaughFactory.com

The world-famous Laugh Factory has taken every safety precaution to ensure everyone may enjoy live comedy, safely. Experience Chicago best standup comedy in the heart of Lakeview at Belmont and Broadway. The Laugh Factory has compiled an unforgettable lineup with today's biggest names and local comedians delivering something for every taste and style of comedy.

AUDIO DRAMAS, PODCASTS and RADIO PLAYS

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre

Bloody Bay

New Episodes Every Tuesday

Available on RedCircle

Eclectic-Theatre.com

FREE

With murders becoming less and less frequent, the tourism industry in Bloody Bay, along with its population, is diminishing. But the small New England town may have just had its 100th murder! Bestselling mystery author Florence Gardener, desperate to keep hopes of a new novel alive, takes it upon herself to help the case move forward by attempting to seduce the recently widowed Dennis Spencer. When the case is quickly closed, Florence is unable to let her dream die and so she plans a murder of her own.

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre

Deep Shadows

New Episodes Every Monday

Available on RedCircle

Eclectic-Theatre.com

FREE

Joelle Franklin, a senior social worker in Chicago, is fearless, intelligent and totally committed to her job but a mess when it comes to romance. She gets drawn into the investigation surrounding the death in suspicious circumstances of a former client, running headlong into systemic racism, classism and corruption in Cook County. At the same time she's trying to balance life with Irish émigré girlfriend Siobhan and conflict with both her superiors and her younger brother Michael, a Cook County Sheriff.

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre

Monocyte

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Available on RedCircle

Eclectic-Theatre.com

FREE

The intrepid crew of the GMC (Galactic Medical Cruiser) Monocyte, led by Commander Peter Arthur Chalke, sails the galaxy in the name of peace and deep space exploration, while touching on the ideas of colonialism, mental health issues (particularly depression and suicidal ideation) and fan-service.

APRIL

AUDIO DRAMAS, PODCASTS and RADIO PLAYS

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre

Clusterf**k

Premiering Thursday, April 1 with new episodes every Thursday

Available on RedCircle

Eclectic-Theatre.com

FREE

Violet is a psychologist-in-training struggling to navigate young adulthood and a challenging master's program at a prestigious university. People are the most interesting thing in the world to her, and she wants nothing more than to understand them. If she helps someone along the way, cool. The catch? Violet might a be sociopath. When Violet's professor diagnoses her with Cluster B Antisocial Personality Disorder and the news spreads throughout campus, the world that she used to sail through with ease and grace turns hostile. Her emotionally stunted, sleep deprived lab partner Penelope and high-strung roommate Keira are the only people who don't believe that Violet is a monster.

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre

The Half Hour Audio Hour

Second Sunday of every month through April 10

Available on RedCircle

FREE

Eclectic-Theatre.com

A comedic look at what role, if any, forgiveness plays in moving on from a breakup...and what happens when you don't pick up your order at a coffee shop.

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre

Throwing Shade: Season Three Premiere

Premiering April 9 with new episodes every Friday

Available on RedCircle

Eclectic-Theatre.com

FREE

Chicago, 1934. In a city rife with crime and corruption, a hero emerges. The Shade, who rushes in where fools fear to tread...with predictable results. Luckily for Chicago, there's the Vamp, female crimefighter replete with all the skill and talent the Shade lacks. Can the Shade save Chicago from crime? Can the Vamp save The Shade from himself? Eclectic Full Contact Theatre presents Throwing Shade, the 1930's radio satire you've been dying for. The Shade-the hero this city....never really asked for...

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Artist Descending A Staircase

April 5 - April 18

Streaming access will be sent via email

RemyBumppo.org

FREE with registration required

Artist Descending A Staircase is one of Stoppard's brilliant early radio plays, written in 1972 and a precursor to Travesties, The Real Thing and The Invention of Love. The story, full of sparkling wit, heart-wrenching romance and modern art, begins with the mysterious death of one of three very old men, all artists and friends since their schooldays. The two elderly survivors hilariously set about examining their emotional and artistic histories, descending backward in time from 1972 to 1914 and forwards again, tracing their intertwined youthful relationships and unconsciously uncovering the tragedy in their past.

Once registered, on-demand access to the show will be given from 12 p.m. CDT on the day registered until 9 a.m. CDT the following day.

CLASSES

The Playground Theater

Improv at Home

Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. CDT

Available on Zoom

ThePlaygroundTheater.com

$25

Are you a parent looking to facilitate curiosity, expression and play at home with your kids? Join RECESS Improv on Thursday, April 8th! Our webinars for parents offer concrete strategies for engagement and creativity, whether your children are playing with you, independently or with friends and siblings.

The Playground Theater

Improv in the Classroom

Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m. CDT

Available on Zoom

ThePlaygroundTheater.com

If you are an educator looking to increase engagement and play in your classrooms, join RECESS Improv on Thursday, April 8th! Our webinars for teachers offer concrete strategies for the blended, virtual or in-person classroom. Includes demonstrations, a complete list of activities and the webinar recording.

$15 suggested donation

SCRIPT READING

The Playground Theater

Bun in the Oven

Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m. CDT

Available Virtually

ThePlaygroundTheater.com

Pay What You Want

Theatre of the Beyond is proud to bring back "Bun in the Oven," a monthly incubator series for new plays. Each month, we'll feature a local playwright and focus on helping them flesh out their new work. A birth, if you will. A chosen script gets a staged reading that will be broadcasted on the 15th of each month at 6 p.m.

MAY

DANCE

A & A Ballet

Athenaeum Theatre

Saturday, May 22 at 2 and 7 p.m. CDT

Ticketed In-Person Event

AthenaeumTheatre.org

$60

A&A Ballet presents its 5th Anniversary Celebration performances with a triple bill of selected pieces from its critically acclaimed audience favorite "The Art Deco Nutcracker" and two world premieres, "Swan Lake" and "Rhapsody in Blue."

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

TimeLine Theatre Company

Setting the Stage: The Chinese Lady

Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. CDT

Available Virtually

TimeLineTheatre.com

FREE

Although TimeLine's production of Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady has been postponed, the conversation has begun. The Chinese Lady is a piercing and darkly poetic portrait of America as seen through the eyes of the first Chinese woman to arrive in the United States. This live virtual event will feature scenes performed from the play and a behind-the-scenes look at its story and themes, followed by a panel discussion featuring artists connected with the production plus other special guests, with more details to come.

SCRIPT READING

The Playground Theater

Bun in the Oven

Saturday, May 15 at 6 p.m. CDT

Available Virtually

ThePlaygroundTheater.com

Pay What You Want

Theatre of the Beyond is proud to bring back Bun in the Oven, a monthly incubator series for new plays. Each month, we'll feature a local playwright and focus on helping them flesh out their new work. A birth, if you will. A chosen script gets a staged reading that will be broadcasted on the 15th of each month at 6 p.m.

JUNE

FUNDRAISER

The Playground Theater

24-hr Reopening Fundraiser Extravaganza

Saturday, June 26 from 12:00 a.m. - Sunday, June 27, 12:00 a.m. CDT

Available on In-Person and Virtually

ThePlaygroundTheater.com

Come on down or stay at home! The Playground Theater is launching its return to the stage with 24 hours of live and recorded content! You'll be able to reserve tickets to both and donate throughout the entire 24 hour event.

Reserve tickets and donate throughout the show

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

TimeLine Theatre Company

Setting the Stage(s): Playwrights Collective

Thursday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m. CDT

Available Virtually

TimeLineTheatre.com

FREE

Over its first 24 seasons, TimeLine has produced 10 world premieres and 38

Chicago premieres, making an ongoing commitment to developing, supporting and featuring new work. The Playwrights Collective continues that effort, offering a supportive environment for playwrights who share an affinity for TimeLine's mission of presenting riveting stories that link past, present, and future. This live virtual event will feature a peek at four brand-new plays under development by the current Collective-Dolores Díaz, Kristin Idaszak, Osiris Khepera, and David Rhee. Join to hear excerpts from their newest works and a discussion with the playwrights exploring their process. More details will be shared closer to the event.

SCRIPT READING

The Playground Theater

Bun in the Oven

Tuesday, June 15 at 6 p.m. CDT

Available Virtually

ThePlaygroundTheater.com

Pay What You Want

Theatre of the Beyond is proud to bring back "Bun in the Oven," a monthly incubator series for new plays. Each month, we'll feature a local playwright and focus on helping them flesh out their new work. A birth, if you will. A chosen script gets a staged reading that will be broadcasted on the 15th of each month at 6 p.m.

Pay What You Want